'Where's baby?' Police giving out rearview mirror reminders to prevent hot car deaths So far this year, 13 children have died in the US after being left in hot cars, including one in St. Louis County earlier this month," the department said.

The hangers include messages that read, "Baby in the back! Heat-related deaths are preventable," and "Where's baby? Look before you lock!'

The hangers are free of charge.

RELATED: Deputies rescued dogs from vehicle that exceeded 110-degrees inside

According to KidsandCars.org, on average, 38 children die from heat-related accidents after being trapped inside vehicles every year. NoHeatStroke.org states that 808 children have died due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke since 1998.

To get an idea of how quickly a car can heat up to life-threatening levels, NoHeatStroke.org says that once a car in 80-degree weather is turned off and the doors are closed, it will heat up by ten degrees in the first five minutes. Within an hour, it can reach up to 123 degrees.

"So far this year, 13 children have died in the US after being left in hot cars, including one in St. Louis County earlier this month," the department said.

The hangers include messages that read, "Baby in the back! Heat-related deaths are preventable," and "Where's baby? Look before you lock!'

The hangers are free of charge.

RELATED: Deputies rescued dogs from vehicle that exceeded 110-degrees inside

According to KidsandCars.org, on average, 38 children die from heat-related accidents after being trapped inside vehicles every year. NoHeatStroke.org states that 808 children have died due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke since 1998.

To get an idea of how quickly a car can heat up to life-threatening levels, NoHeatStroke.org says that once a car in 80-degree weather is turned off and the doors are closed, it will heat up by ten degrees in the first five minutes. Within an hour, it can reach up to 123 degrees.

