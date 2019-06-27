"So far this year, 13 children have died in the US after being left in hot cars, including one in St. Louis County earlier this month," the department said.
The hangers include messages that read, "Baby in the back! Heat-related deaths are preventable," and "Where's baby? Look before you lock!'
The hangers are free of charge.
According to KidsandCars.org, on average, 38 children die from heat-related accidents after being trapped inside vehicles every year. NoHeatStroke.org states that 808 children have died due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke since 1998.
To get an idea of how quickly a car can heat up to life-threatening levels, NoHeatStroke.org says that once a car in 80-degree weather is turned off and the doors are closed, it will heat up by ten degrees in the first five minutes. Within an hour, it can reach up to 123 degrees.
Posted Jun 27 2019 12:13PM EDT
Jose Garcia carried a drawstring backpack full of used syringes as he walked into the converted shipping container that serves as the base for Florida’s only hypodermic needle exchange program.
The 57-year-old carefully counted as he dropped 115 syringes one-by-one into a locked biohazard bin brimming with hundreds of other used needles.
Garcia said the University of Miami pilot program protects drug users like him by allowing users to exchange used syringes for clean ones in order to avoid the transmission of HIV, hepatitis C and other blood-borne diseases. “Too many kids” re-use discarded needles found on the streets, he said. Called the IDEA Exchange, the program also conducts HIV screening, provides the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan and steers willing addicts to rehabilitation and social services.
Posted Jun 27 2019 11:51AM EDT
Starting July 1, workers will have to resist the urge to pull out an e-cigarette in most workplaces.
Florida's Clean Indoor Air Act (FCIAA) will be updated to prohibit the use of e-cigarettes, or "vaping," anywhere smoking is already prohibited.
Posted Jun 27 2019 11:18AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking beyond military benefits as he continues to pitch Florida to house the command headquarters of President Donald Trump's proposed Space Force military branch.
DeSantis envisions Space Force as another cog in renewed growth of the iconic space industry around Cape Canaveral, which has seen a slow resurgence as private companies --- spurred by a space race among billionaires --- look to reduce costs by manufacturing launch vehicles close to the pads.
