- The Florida Department of Transportation has announced single lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 46 between Orange Boulevard and Wayside Drive/Oregon Street.

Crews are scheduled at night from Sunday, Sept. 29, through Friday, Oct. 4, and from Sunday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 11, to conduct a single-lane in each direction, from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. for crews to perform pipe work.

Electronic message boards have been posted. Business access will be maintained. Please note construction schedules may change due to weather or other circumstances.

This work is part of Wekiva Parkway Section 7B, which began construction on July 15, 2019. The project involves 1.3 miles of improvements to S.R. 46 in Seminole County, including roadway widening, median enhancements, sidewalk, bike lanes, traffic signal upgrades, drainage, sign and pavement markings, utilities and other roadway features. Work is scheduled to finish in summer of 2021.