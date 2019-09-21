A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.

Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.

In a video shared to Facebook , the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.