Police in Texas are investigating to find out who left a newborn in a container near a dumpster Saturday morning.
The baby boy was found just before 8:15 a.m., next to a dumpster at the Monterra Pointe Apartments in Arlington. Police say he was found when a woman heard crying near the dumpster when she went to take out the trash.
“Basically, the child was just kind of discarded there,” said Arlington Police Department Lt. Christopher Cook. "When she opened the container, the child appeared to be in distress. So that’s what prompted her call to 911."