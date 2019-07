- A jury has recommended a sentence of life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for a man convicted of kidnapping and then brutally killing a woman.

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision on whether Scott Nelson should be put to death for the murder of house manager and nanny Jennifer Fulford. Deliberations took over 15 hours before jurors arrived at their decision.

During the trial, prosecutors described Nelson as cold and calculated.

"On September 27th, 2017 Jennifer Fulford became a means to an end," prosecutor Kelly Hicks said in her closing arguments. "He couldn't get to his end game of being able to take that witness stand and being able to rail against the world and get the attention he wanted to get from the crime he committed unless he went big. Go big or go home. And, he went big."

During the trial, the jury saw surveillance video of Nelson buying his knife, duct tape, and zip ties -- the murder weapons -- two weeks before forcing his way into a swanky Winter Park home.

Nelson tied Fulford up in her employer's home, put duct tape across her entire face before wrapping her up in a duvet from the master bedroom. He then took her to an ATM, stealing her money before killing her in a field.

Nelson's defense team told the jury Fulford's murder was not premeditated.

"The robbery was planned. Murder was after the robbery went terribly wrong," the defense attorney Chelsea Simmons said.

She asked the jury for mercy, saying she believed a life sentence without parole would be appropriate.