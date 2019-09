- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Lake County home overnight.

The Fruitland Park Police Department said that units responded to Phoenix Avenue at 10:06 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, they said that they found two unresponsive adults located in a home. They were pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Service personnel on scene.

Police believe that the two victims, identified as 29-year-old Eric Franklin Sims Jr. and 28-year-old Courtney Lynn Holloway, both lived at the residence. The residence was not known to local law enforcement for reports of violence.

Further investigation reportedly showed the two victims had six children together. Holloway had one other child that she did not share with Sims. All children have been placed with family members the Department of Children and Family. They were found unharmed at a neighbor's home, when an officer arrived at the scene.

According to investigators, that neighbor told police that some of those children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The neighbor immediately removed the children from the home while calling 911.

"Interviews with some of the children are being scheduled through the Children's Advocacy Center," said Fruitland Park Police Chief Erik Luce.