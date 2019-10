- The Volusia County School Board said that a man, who had no business with the school, entered a classroom at Spruce Creek High School on Friday.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Derek Marlowe, is homeless, according to the arrest report. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He told deputies that he did them a "favor and tested the school's security."

The arrest report stated that Marlowe also said that he goes to school. However, he later advised that he went to the school in 1986. He was verbally combative and made threats to the deputy while in handcuffs.

Marlowe was reportedly charged with trespassing on school grounds, campus disruption, and disorderly conduct.

The school board admitted that there was a lapse of security and that protocols were not followed.

They said they are now carefully reviewing the incident with law enforcement and will better secure the campus to make sure all security protocols are followed.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.