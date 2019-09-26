< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. In depth: How law enforcement responds to threats By Vicki Karr, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Sep 27 2019 08:24PM EDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 08:25PM EDT 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/galaxy-middle-school-deltona_1569544536529_7677662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430554384" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DELTONA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Deltona middle school student was arrested for making a shooting threat Monday -- <wbr>an incident authorities learned through a parent, according to an arrest report.</p><p>The deputy was told the student was laying on the floor in sixth period when they were having an "episode" and told his teacher "I'm going to shoot up the school with my AK," according to the arrest report.</p><p>The report states the student is part of the school's Emotionally Behaviorally Disabled program. The deputy contacted the teacher who said he heard the student say, "I'm gonna get my AK," according to the report.</p><p>The teacher said he notified officials at the school such as a campus advisor, the assistant principal and believed the school guard was present, the report reads. However, the report mentions that the Director of School Safety said law enforcement was not contacted at the time of the incident. </p><p>The News Station asked the Volusia County School District why authorities weren't contacted. A spokesperson said our questions are part of the district's investigation into the matter.</p><p>We asked if there's a protocol in place for these types of situation. The spokesperson said, "law enforcement would be notified as part of the safety assessment and intervention protocol."</p><p>The district said it's looking into if the school failed to follow that protocol. Meanwhile, parents like Jerrica Claypool think law enforcement should be notified immediately. </p><p>"You never know whether a kid is having a bad day and is actually going to take that joke to another level," she said.</p><p>Parents we spoke to said they received a robocall informing them about the incident Wednesday evening. The student was charged with "threat to discharge a destructive device," a felony.</p><p>The News Station talked with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office about how it responds to threats.</p><p>Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his agency is contacted in most cases if not all to investigate.</p><p>"Ninety-nine percent of the time the school contacts us. Sometimes principals take it upon themselves to not contact us and that is of grave concern to me," he said.</p><p>He said an investigation helps determines how credible the threat is.</p><p>"We're not playing around. We can't discern who may or may not be a shooter. If you make the threat, there's a high probability you're going to end up getting arrested," he said.</p><p>The sheriff explains an arrest doesn't always end in a criminal sanction.</p><p>"The school, the state attorney all take a look at the kid and decide what column does he get moved into," he explained.</p><p>Either the student goes to teen court where they will likely get help from behavior programs. More News Stories

Grocery store clerk arrested for allegedly lacing bean dip with methamphetamine

Not the bean dip!

A grocery store employee in Oregon has been arrested on suspicion of providing her co-workers bean dip that had been laced with meth.

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, following an investigation into the incident, which occurred earlier this month.

John Cena visits injured Colorado Springs police officer

A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the line of duty in August 2018 finally got to meet his hero in New York on Friday.

Officer Cem Duzel recently returned to his home state of New York, where he will undergo rehab therapy.

Friday morning, WWE star John Cena visited Duzel and his family at their home.

Disney Skyliner gondolas open today, allowing guests to take flight

The 'Most Magical Flight on Earth' opens Sunday at Walt Disney World.

On Sunday, Walt Disney World is opening their Disney Skyliner gondolas. They are the park's latest addition to one of the largest private transportation systems in the United States.

The aerial tram system will take visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph. The gondolas connect Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MARION%20COUNTY%20SO%20FOX%20NEWS_cassandra%20medina%20hernandez_092919_1569769466796.jpg_7680137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MARION%20COUNTY%20SO%20FOX%20NEWS_cassandra%20medina%20hernandez_092919_1569769466796.jpg_7680137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MARION%20COUNTY%20SO%20FOX%20NEWS_cassandra%20medina%20hernandez_092919_1569769466796.jpg_7680137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MARION%20COUNTY%20SO%20FOX%20NEWS_cassandra%20medina%20hernandez_092919_1569769466796.jpg_7680137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MARION%20COUNTY%20SO%20FOX%20NEWS_cassandra%20medina%20hernandez_092919_1569769466796.jpg_7680137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grocery store clerk arrested for allegedly lacing bean dip with methamphetamine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Not the bean dip!</p><p>A grocery store employee in Oregon has been arrested on suspicion of providing her co-workers bean dip that had been laced with meth.</p><p>Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, following an investigation into the incident, which occurred earlier this month.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/john-cena-visits-injured-colorado-springs-police-officer" title="John Cena visits injured Colorado Springs police officer" data-articleId="430702671" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/COLORADO%20SPRINGS%20PD_john%20cena%201_092919_1569769051422.jpg_7680135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/COLORADO%20SPRINGS%20PD_john%20cena%201_092919_1569769051422.jpg_7680135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/COLORADO%20SPRINGS%20PD_john%20cena%201_092919_1569769051422.jpg_7680135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/COLORADO%20SPRINGS%20PD_john%20cena%201_092919_1569769051422.jpg_7680135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/COLORADO%20SPRINGS%20PD_john%20cena%201_092919_1569769051422.jpg_7680135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>John Cena visits injured Colorado Springs police officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 10:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the line of duty in August 2018 finally got to meet his hero in New York on Friday.</p><p>Officer Cem Duzel recently returned to his home state of New York, where he will undergo rehab therapy.</p><p>Friday morning, WWE star John Cena visited Duzel and his family at their home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/disney-skyliner-gondolas-open-today-allowing-guests-to-take-flight" title="Disney Skyliner gondolas open today, allowing guests to take flight" data-articleId="430699438" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/Disney_s_new_gondolas_take_flight_0_7680121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/Disney_s_new_gondolas_take_flight_0_7680121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/Disney_s_new_gondolas_take_flight_0_7680121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/Disney_s_new_gondolas_take_flight_0_7680121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/Disney_s_new_gondolas_take_flight_0_7680121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Disney Skyliner opens Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney Skyliner gondolas open today, allowing guests to take flight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 'Most Magical Flight on Earth' opens Sunday at Walt Disney World.</p><p>On Sunday, Walt Disney World is opening their Disney Skyliner gondolas. They are the park's latest addition to one of the largest private transportation systems in the United States. </p><p>The aerial tram system will take visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph. The gondolas connect Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels. 