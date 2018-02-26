IHOP giving away free pancakes on Tuesday
IHOP is offering free pancakes on Tuesday in honor of National Pancake Day.
On February 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., participating IHOP restaurants are giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.
But there’s a catch…a good catch! In return for the free flapjacks, IHOP is asking customers to donate to help children in the hospital.
To find a local IHOP and for more information on donating, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.
Tomorrow is IHOP® National Pancake Day®, celebrate your right to pancake with a free short stack of pancakes. pic.twitter.com/K9FAhaBRR6— IHOP (@IHOP) February 26, 2018