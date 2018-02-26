IHOP giving away free pancakes on Tuesday

IHOP is offering free pancakes on Tuesday in honor of National Pancake Day.

On February 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., participating IHOP restaurants are giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

But there’s a catch…a good catch! In return for the free flapjacks, IHOP is asking customers to donate to help children in the hospital.

To find a local IHOP and for more information on donating, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.