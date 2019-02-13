< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story430705650" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Hunter shot, killed in Georgia after allegedly mistaken for a deer, officials say
Posted Sep 29 2019 12:03PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430705650-389338324" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/13/111_1550101747955_6762848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div FOX NEWS - A hunter in Georgia died on Saturday after he was shot by another hunter who thought he was a deer, according to officials. Romero then helped Lane to a nearby gas station, where the hunters met emergency responders.</p><p>Lane later died of his injuries at an area hospital, police said.</p><p>Glynn County Police told WFOX that Lane was shot by a rifle, even though it is currently bow season in Georgia.</p><p>The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is now investigating the incident, in addition to Glynn County Police. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/09/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/09/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/09/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/09/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, cancels events until further notice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-in-maga-hat-assaulted-in-california-restaurant-bathroom-suspect-arrested-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/GettyImages-956699758_1570026927180_7684126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/GettyImages-956699758_1570026927180_7684126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/GettyImages-956699758_1570026927180_7684126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/GettyImages-956699758_1570026927180_7684126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/GettyImages-956699758_1570026927180_7684126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man in 'MAGA' hat assaulted in California restaurant bathroom; suspect arrested, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cdc-vaping-related-lung-illnesses-may-be-linked-to-thc-products" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Vaping_could_cause_tooth_decay_and_poten_0_7664249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CDC: Vaping-related lung illnesses may be linked to THC products</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wwii-era-bomber-plane-crashes-near-bradley-international-airport-in-connecticut" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Bradley%20plane%20crash_1570026558423.jpg_7684122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Bradley%20plane%20crash_1570026558423.jpg_7684122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Bradley%20plane%20crash_1570026558423.jpg_7684122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Bradley%20plane%20crash_1570026558423.jpg_7684122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Bradley%20plane%20crash_1570026558423.jpg_7684122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;show&#x20;smoke&#x20;billowing&#x20;above&#x20;the&#x20;site&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;crash&#x20;near&#x20;Bradley&#x20;International&#x20;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;Connecticut&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Twitter&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;&#x40;TonyArreguin75&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World War II-era bomber plane crashes near Connecticut airport, injuries reported</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/yuengling-hershey-s-join-forces-to-create-limited-edition-chocolate-porter-beer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/yuengling_hershey_01_1570026312373_7684117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/yuengling_hershey_01_1570026312373_7684117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/yuengling_hershey_01_1570026312373_7684117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/yuengling_hershey_01_1570026312373_7684117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/yuengling_hershey_01_1570026312373_7684117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Yuengling, Hershey's join forces to create limited-edition chocolate porter beer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 