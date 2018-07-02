Harassment victim speaks out about Capital Gazette shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos

Jarrod Ramos (ANNE ARUNDEL CO POLICE) Jarrod Ramos (ANNE ARUNDEL CO POLICE)

- A woman harassed by Jarrod Ramos is speaking out after he was charged in a shooting at a newspaper newsroom that left five people dead.

Ramos remains held without bond following last week's shooting at a building in Annapolis where the Capital Gazette is located. Investigators said he barricaded the back door of the newsroom before coming to the front and firing off a shotgun.

Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, Robert Hiaasen, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith were all killed during the shooting.

RELATED: Video shows Capital Gazette shooting suspect being arrested

Ramos had a history of making threats to the Capital Gazette and its employees after the newspaper published an article about Ramos' criminal online harassment conviction in 2011 against a woman he went to high school with, but had not seen since. Ramos sued the Capital Gazette for defamation, but lost his case.

The victim in the harassment case said when she first heard about the shooting last Thursday, she immediately panicked that this could have been the work of a man who terrorized her for years.

On Monday morning, the woman, who did not want to reveal her identity, told NBC’s “Today” that Ramos initially reached out to her through email. At first, things were friendly. But after a few months when she didn't respond quickly enough, he became threatening.

“He said, ‘F you, go kill yourself. You're going to need a protective order,’” the woman said. “He is very cold. He is very calculated. He is very intelligent.”

In 2013, the newspaper alerted police about Ramos' online threats, but the investigation was dropped for fear it would only provoke him.

Over the weekend, a memorial service was held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in downtown Annapolis for the five victims killed at the Capital Gazette. Hundreds of people also marched to City Dock at a candlelight vigil last Friday night.

A memorial service for Hiaasen was held Monday night in Owings Mills.

