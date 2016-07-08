< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia homeowner fatally shoots 3 teens in masks who tried to rob him, sheriff's office says Georgia homeowner fatally shoots 3 teens in masks who tried to rob him, sheriff's office says addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/georgia-homeowner-fatally-shoots-3-teens-in-masks-who-tried-to-rob-him-sheriff-s-office-says" addthis:title="Georgia homeowner fatally shoots 3 teens in masks who tried to rob him, sheriff's office says"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429317027.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429317027");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429317027-413674005"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429317027-413674005" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Posted Sep 18 2019 11:12AM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 11:15AM EDT FOX NEWS - A Georgia homeowner fatally shot three teenagers who were purportedly trying to rob him and two others on Monday night, officials said.

The teenagers — ages 15, 16 and 16 — approached the residence in Conyers, a city roughly 25 miles southeast of Atlanta, with their faces covered in masks, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Oklahoma woman, 18, threatened to 'shoot 400 people for fun' at former high school, officials say

The trio "attempted to rob three individuals in the front yard" of the home, and one of the teenagers "brandished a gun and fired shots" at those in the front yard.</p><p>One of the intended victims of the attempted robbery returned fire, shooting all three teenagers, authorities said in a news release. One of the teenagers died at the scene, while the two others died at a nearby hospital.</p><p>Sheriff Eric Levett said deputies responded to the scene after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, the dead teenager was bordering the street and the driveway, and one of the other teens who was shot "was a little bit down the street, where it appears he was running."</p><p>Investigators said the three people who were on the Conyers property and neighbors have been interviewed, but no one has been charged. Levett confirmed two weapons were found at the scene and told reporters it's possible this could be a "stand-your-ground" type of case, based upon preliminary information.</p><p>Witness Carlos Watson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he woke up to the "sounds of gunfire."</p><p>"I heard somebody yell for help ... then I heard it again, and that's when I came outside," Watson said. French bulldogs pose for adorable maternity photo shoot

Posted Sep 18 2019 09:06AM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 11:06AM EDT

A pair of French bulldogs that were expecting a litter of puppies posed for an adorable maternity photoshoot that is melting hearts across the internet.

Pregnant French bulldog mom Cozette and her partner, Boudreaux, sat for Texas photographer Cristal Malek of Cristal Malek Photography. Florida insurance chief details Dorian, Michael claims

Posted Sep 18 2019 09:48AM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 11:20AM EDT

Nearly $10 million in property-insurance claims have been filed for Hurricane Dorian, which skirted Florida's East Coast this month.

Meanwhile, state Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier said insurance companies continue to face pressure to close thousands of claims still open after Hurricane Michael last October.

RELATED: Florida sky turns purple after Hurricane Dorian 