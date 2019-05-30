This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
The Alachua County Health Department is warning of an unusual outbreak of the mumps. Department spokesperson Paul Myers said 12 cases of the illness have been reported to their office.
That number may seem small, but the department said the county’s baseline is between 0 and 2 cases; making this about a 500 percent increase. However, Myers stressed that the cases are easily traced in this outbreak.
"This is an outbreak between a very close knit group of individuals,” said Myers. “They probably shared utensils, they may have shared drinking vessels."
Airbnb has been removed from the state’s list of “scrutinized” companies.
The change was announced Thursday, days after Gov. Ron DeSantis, while traveling in Israel, said Florida should lift economic sanctions on the home-sharing platform. DeSantis made the comments after Airbnb reversed course on a move to delist about 200 West Bank properties.
Florida’s scrutinized-companies list, in part, prohibits state investment in firms that boycott Israel.
Target is recalling about 90,000 USB charging cables sold at their stores nationwide.
According the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission , the retailer is recalling heydey 3-foot lightning USB charging cables. The cord is a hazard, as it can become electrically charged while charging, posing shock and fire hazards. Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting. Two of these reports ended with consumer finger burns.
90,000 units of charging cables were reportedly affected. These were sold nationwide and online between June 2018 through January 2019.