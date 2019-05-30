The Alachua County Health Department is warning of an unusual outbreak of the mumps. Department spokesperson Paul Myers said 12 cases of the illness have been reported to their office.

That number may seem small, but the department said the county’s baseline is between 0 and 2 cases; making this about a 500 percent increase. However, Myers stressed that the cases are easily traced in this outbreak.

"This is an outbreak between a very close knit group of individuals,” said Myers. “They probably shared utensils, they may have shared drinking vessels."