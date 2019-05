PHOTO: University of Florida Health PHOTO: University of Florida Health

- Care teams at a hospital in Gainesville gathered the help of several superheroes to bring joy to the faces of children patients.

The University of Florida health hospital in Gainesville said that they decided to cheer up the children at the UF Health Shands Children's Hospital with the help of some superheroes.

They said that people dressed as Superman, Captain America, Iron Man, and Batman came to the hospital from all directions, including from a UF Health ShandsCair helicopter and a Batmobile on the ground. Other heroes, like Black Panther, Loki, and the Flash, were also there.

These superheros met with children patients to bring a smile to their faces.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.