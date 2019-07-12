< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Polk sheriff: Pregnant woman overdosed in hot car with 2 children inside Polk sheriff: Pregnant woman overdosed in hot car with 2 children inside addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/gainesville-news/polk-sheriff-pregnant-woman-overdosed-in-hot-car-with-2-children-inside-1" addthis:title="Polk sheriff: Pregnant woman overdosed in hot car with 2 children inside"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417789344.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417789344");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417789344-417789319"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417789344-417789319" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:00PM EDT</span></p> (FOX 13)</strong> - A pregnant woman was arrested by Polk County deputies after overdosing on cocaine inside a car -- that had a temperature of 90 degrees -- with two children, they said. </p> <p>Deputies said 36-year-old Marsha Forrester said she admitted to using cocaine several times over the past two days before passing out. They said she picked up the two children, both under the age of 5, in Lakeland, stopped at a Circle K at 1108 Spirit Lake road in Winter Haven, and went inside the store to use the cocaine.</p> <p>She reentered her vehicle and drove to a nearby Publix, where she passed out.</p> <p>A passerby directed a Polk County first responder to the vehicle, which was running without the air conditioning on. Deputies said the two children were found crying and sweating. The temperature inside the vehicle was 90 degrees, with a heat index of 99 degrees. </p> <p>Two doses of Narcan were use on Forrester. Deputies said the children were not injured. </p> <p>Forrester was taken to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency C-section to remove and treat the baby. Deputies said the newborn is in critical condition. </p> <p>"I'm both furious and heartbroken about this. Two small children and a baby who was due to be born soon were put into serious danger all because this woman wanted to get high,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. “She chose cocaine over the safety of these little ones." </p> <p>Officials did not describe her relationship with the two children. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fight over FPL Irma costs, tax cuts continue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fierce debate about Florida Power & Light’s plan to use federal tax savings to cover costs of restoring electricity after Hurricane Irma is headed to the state Supreme Court.</p><p>The state Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers in utility issues, filed a notice this week that it is appealing to the Supreme Court after the Florida Public Service Commission signed off on FPL’s plan, according to documents posted Friday on the Supreme Court website.</p><p>The notice, as is common, did not provide details of what the Office of Public Counsel will argue in the appeal. But the office has contended, in part, that hundreds of millions of dollars in savings from a 2017 federal tax overhaul should flow through to FPL customers through lower base electric rates --- rather than being used to cover storm costs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/apollo-11-astronauts-immortalized-in-new-statue-at-kennedy-space-center-ahead-of-50th-anniversary" title="Apollo 11 astronauts immortalized in new statue at Kennedy Space Center ahead of 50th anniversary" data-articleId="417789973" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apollo 11 astronauts immortalized in new statue at Kennedy Space Center ahead of 50th anniversary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sydney Cameron, FOX 35 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New exhibits are on display at the reimagined Apollo Saturn V Center at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch.</p><p>A new, one-of-a-kind moon tree garden now greets visitors outside the Apollo Saturn V Center. It features 12 trees grown from seeds that orbited the moon on Apollo 14.</p><p>“Every tree represents the hardships, the sacrifices, thee successes and the greatness of the Apollo program,” said Rosemary Roosa, CEO of the Moon Tree Foundation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/seaworld-orlando-welcomes-whiskered-baby-walrus" title="SeaWorld Orlando welcomes whiskered baby walrus" data-articleId="417766320" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/SeaWorld_Orlando_welcomes_whiskered_baby_0_7518044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/SeaWorld_Orlando_welcomes_whiskered_baby_0_7518044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/SeaWorld_Orlando_welcomes_whiskered_baby_0_7518044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/SeaWorld_Orlando_welcomes_whiskered_baby_0_7518044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/SeaWorld_Orlando_welcomes_whiskered_baby_0_7518044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SeaWorld Orlando welcomes whiskered baby walrus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SeaWorld Orlando has a proud new addition to its array of wildlife - a baby walrus!</p><p>Officials say the calf weighs a whopping 150 pounds and was born on July 3 to mom Kaboodle and dad Garfield.</p><p>The calf is 16-year-old Kaboodle's second calf and the second calf born at SeaWorld Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/fight-over-fpl-irma-costs-tax-cuts-continue" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/01/FPL-florida-power-and-light_1549070331300_6708926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/01/FPL-florida-power-and-light_1549070331300_6708926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/01/FPL-florida-power-and-light_1549070331300_6708926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/01/FPL-florida-power-and-light_1549070331300_6708926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/01/FPL-florida-power-and-light_1549070331300_6708926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fight over FPL Irma costs, tax cuts continue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/apollo-11-astronauts-immortalized-in-new-statue-at-kennedy-space-center-ahead-of-50th-anniversary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/space1_1562950981054_7518247_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 astronauts immortalized in new statue at Kennedy Space Center ahead of 50th anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gainesville-news/polk-sheriff-pregnant-woman-overdosed-in-hot-car-with-2-children-inside-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/MARSHA%20FORRESTER%202_1562937915126.jpg_7517596_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562950822597.jpg_7518244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk sheriff: Pregnant woman overdosed in hot car with 2 children inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dc-subpoenas-nra-charitable-foundation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/NRA%20building_1562951332431.jpg_7518251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/NRA%20building_1562951332431.jpg_7518251_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/NRA%20building_1562951332431.jpg_7518251_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/NRA%20building_1562951332431.jpg_7518251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/NRA%20building_1562951332431.jpg_7518251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Original&#x20;Caption&#x29;&#x20;Fairfax&#x2c;&#x20;Virginia&#x3a;&#x20;Headquarters&#x20;Of&#x20;The&#x20;National&#x20;Rifle&#x20;Association&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;mark&#x20;peterson&#x2f;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DC subpoenas NRA, charitable foundation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dairy-queen-employee-fired-over-marijuana-cake-mix-up-its-not-funny-to-me" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kensli&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Taylor&#x20;Davis" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dairy Queen employee fired over marijuana cake mix-up: ‘It's not funny to me'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 