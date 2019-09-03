< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story427565377" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427565377" data-article-version="1.0">North Central Florida responds to crisis in Bahamas</h1> </header> to crisis in Bahamas"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427565377.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427565377");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427565377-427205073"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aerial footage shows the damage left behind in Hurricane Dorian&#39;s wake across Abaco Island in the Bahamas on Sept. 3, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo by the HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Aerial footage shows the damage left behind in Hurricane Dorian's wake across Abaco Island in the Bahamas on Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo by the HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427565377-427205073" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/getty_dorianaftermathbahamas_090319_1567560621233_7636455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aerial footage shows the damage left behind in Hurricane Dorian&#39;s wake across Abaco Island in the Bahamas on Sept. 3, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo by the HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Aerial footage shows the damage left behind in Hurricane Dorian's wake across Abaco Island in the Bahamas on Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo by the HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 05:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> At least <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/hurricane-dorian-death-toll-climbs-to-20-in-bahamas">20 people were killed</a> and thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged. </p> <p>Relief efforts from multiple agencies, organizations, and companies are underway to assist the victims of the disaster. </p> <p>The <strong><a href="https://www.gainesville.com/news/20190904/hurricane-dorian-how-gainesville-can-help-bahamas?fbclid=IwAR2hKjEkaFLFyDkRIfmp2j-xdevuq0U-v49vQbkUo3F7F1y0quae3LuXEyQ" target="_blank">Gainesville Sun has published</a></strong> a list of local businesses and organizations that are offering opportunities to help. Some of those include: University of Florida Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity; Scuba Monkey Dive Center/Blue Lagoon Aquatic Center; Maple Street Biscuit Company; Fr Body & Facial Beautification Services; and Burn Boot Camp. Read more about where to donate in Gainesville on the <a href="https://www.gainesville.com/news/20190904/hurricane-dorian-how-gainesville-can-help-bahamas?fbclid=IwAR2hKjEkaFLFyDkRIfmp2j-xdevuq0U-v49vQbkUo3F7F1y0quae3LuXEyQ" target="_blank"><strong>Gainesville Sun website</strong></a>.</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.ocala.com/news/20190904/hurricane-dorian-ocala-group-flying-supplies-to-bahamas" target="_blank"><strong>Ocala StarBanner has also published</strong></a> a list of local businesses and organizations that are offering opportunities to help. Some of those include: Crossroads Alliance & Ministries; Ocala First United Methodist Church; and the Knights of Columbus. Read more about where to donate in Ocala on the <a href="https://www.ocala.com/news/20190904/hurricane-dorian-ocala-group-flying-supplies-to-bahamas" target="_blank"><b>Ocala StarBanner website</b></a>.</p> <p>Additionally, the <a href="https://www.myboysandgirlsclub.com/" target="_blank"><strong>Boys and Girls Club Northwest Unit</strong></a>, at 2661 NW 51st St., Gainesville, Fl 32607, is accepting donations or volunteers. You can call the club or email the Unit Director, Valerie White at Valeriew@myboysandgirlsclub.com, to find out how you can donate or become involved or visit <a href="https://www.myboysandgirlsclub.com/" target="_blank"><strong>their website</strong></a>.</p> <p>The <strong><a href="https://www.humanesocietyncfl.org/" target="_blank">Humane Society of North Central Florida</a></strong> (HSNCF) is monitoring and ready to assist impacted Bahamian animal shelters and communities. As a statewide collaborative and coordinated effort of the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations (FAAWO.org), Florida shelters and rescues are currently waiting for an assessment to be completed by the Bahamian authorities that will identify specific needs. HSNCF will be sharing updates on its <a href="https://www.facebook.com/HSNCF" target="_blank"><strong>Facebook page</strong></a>. To make room at the Humane Society, individuals and families are encouraged to consider adopting a dog, cat, puppy or kitten currently in its shelter. Now through Sunday, the Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on all animals currently in need of new loving homes. At this time, if you would like to donate to relief efforts, we recommend monetary donations to one of the following Bahamian organization: <a href="https://thekohnfoundation.org/donate.php?fbclid=IwAR09Kx8hbyTtq-7blbcV3nlXy3x0oNnz9xaDyM9398qepkqDS3jtYfksNqI" target="_blank"><strong>Grand Bahama Humane Society</strong></a> or <a href="https://www.globalgiving.org/microprojects/help-animals-affected-by-hurricane-dorian/ or http://www.baarkbahamas.com/donate-2/" target="_blank"><strong>BAARK</strong></a> (Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness).</p> <p>A number of Bahamian students attend the University of Florida at Gainesville. If you are interested in helping UF students and employees with unforeseen financial hardships, you may <a href="https://www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/?fund_id=022419&appeal=GZAERA14" target="_blank"><strong>donate to the Aid-a-Gator program</strong></a>.</p> <p>A basic relief kit could include the following recommended items:</p> <ul> <li>Food -- non-perishable food canned or prepackaged pouches, protein bars, trail mix</li> <li>Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert</li> <li>Flashlight and bBatteries (AAA, AA, C, D only)</li> <li>Whistle to signal for help</li> <li>Dust mask to help filter contaminated air </li> <li>Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation</li> <li>Toothpaste and brushes</li> <li>Toilet paper</li> <li>Deodorant</li> <li>Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities</li> <li>Manual can opener for food</li> <li>First aid, bandages, antibiotic ointment</li> <li>Medication such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives</li> <li>Glasses and contact lense solution</li> <li>Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream</li> <li>Pet food and extra water for your pet</li> <li>Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children</li> <li>Work gloves</li> <li>Tarps</li> <li>Soap</li> </ul> <p>Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert on Thursday warning Floridians about potential charity scams exploiting Bahamian-recovery efforts. Moody's office also included a list of tips for those who wish to donate to assist recovery efforts:</p> <ul> <li>Never give credit card numbers, gift card account numbers or bank account information to a caller on the phone or in response to an unsolicited email.</li> <li>Before donating over the phone or online, take steps to verify the charity or fundraising campaign.</li> <li>Avoid solicitors that use high-pressure tactics.</li> <li>Watch for charities with similar-sounding names. It is not unusual for scammers to choose names that sound like the names of legitimate, widely-known charities;</li> <li>Look up charity on <a href="https://www.charitynavigator.org/">CharityNavigator.org</a> before giving.</li> <li>Research and review the organization carefully to understand how much of the donation will actually go towards the work of the charity as opposed to administrative expenses and overhead.</li> <li>Check with the Internal Revenue Service to see if the tax-exempt organization filed an annual return or notice with the IRS. The IRS requires automatic revocation of a charity’s tax-exempt status if it fails to return for three consecutive years. Publication of an organization’s name on the Auto-Revocation List helps potential donors determine the status of a charity. To learn more, go to <a href="https://www.irs.gov/">IRS.gov</a> and search the Charities and Non-Profits topics.</li> </ul> <p>Moody also wants donors to:</p> <ul> <li>Research the webpage creator’s background and reviews before donating.</li> <li>Know that there are many different crowd sourcing platforms, each with different terms of use and fraud investigation practices.</li> <li>Check to see if the platform offers protections to donors should a campaign be fraudulent.</li> <li>Determine what percentage of any funds raised will go to the charity and what percentage goes to the platform.</li> <li>Search to see if there are any identical or extremely similar campaigns.</li> </ul> <p>The United States Agency for International Development’s Center for International Disaster Information <a href="https://www.cidi.org/hurricane-dorian/">created a website concerning Hurricane Dorian</a>. below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story427565377 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-427565377",i="relatedHeadlines-427565377",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Gainesville News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4075432" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Gainesville News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Skimmers' found in post-storm gas station checks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspectors found "skimmers," used to steal credit-card or debit-card information at gas pumps, while checking gas stations for Hurricane Dorian damage.</p><p>Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Friday water infiltrated underground fuel tanks at just two of the 250 gas stations along the East Coast that were most likely to be impacted by the state’s brush this week with the powerful storm. However, inspectors had to remove 15 skimmers from pumps during the inspections, the department said.</p><p>“While we’re confident consumers should feel safe fueling up post-storm, we encourage anyone suspecting issues to report them to us at 1-800-HELP-FLA or FloridaConsumerHelp.com,” Fried said in a prepared statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-dead-in-small-plane-crash-near-lady-lake" title="1 dead in small plane crash near Lady Lake" data-articleId="427711892" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/lady-lake-plane-crash_1567800602453_7643458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/lady-lake-plane-crash_1567800602453_7643458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/lady-lake-plane-crash_1567800602453_7643458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/lady-lake-plane-crash_1567800602453_7643458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/lady-lake-plane-crash_1567800602453_7643458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 dead in small plane crash near Lady Lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Lake County, in which a fatality has been reported.</p><p>A spokesman with the Lake County Sheriff's Office says the agency received a 911 call on Friday afternoon, reporting that a single-engine had gone down near Lady Lake. There is one fatality.</p><p>This is a developing story. Check back for updates. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gainesville-news/you-may-be-owed-money-under-yahoos-pending-data-breach-settlement-heres-what-you-need-to-know-1" title="You may be owed money under Yahoo's pending data breach settlement: Here's what you need to know" data-articleId="427691156" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/YAHOO%20-%20GETTY_1567769626277.jpg_7642716_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567791460437.jpg_7643275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/YAHOO%20-%20GETTY_1567769626277.jpg_7642716_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567791460437.jpg_7643275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/YAHOO%20-%20GETTY_1567769626277.jpg_7642716_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567791460437.jpg_7643275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/YAHOO%20-%20GETTY_1567769626277.jpg_7642716_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567791460437.jpg_7643275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/YAHOO%20-%20GETTY_1567769626277.jpg_7642716_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567791460437.jpg_7643275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BRAZIL - 2019/07/31: In this photo illustration the Yahoo! logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>You may be owed money under Yahoo's pending data breach settlement: Here's what you need to know</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you had a Yahoo account anytime in 2012 through 2016, you may be eligible for free credit monitoring services or a cash payment under a pending class-action settlement valued at $117.5 million.</p><p>The company announced a series of data breaches and security intrusions which exposed personal information — including names, emails and security questions and answers — from more than three billion accounts.</p><p>Under the terms of the settlement, Yahoo has agreed to a $117.5 million settlement fund, which will provide a minimum of two years of free credit-monitoring services to those covered by the deal to protect them from future identity theft.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)" title="TattooImpulsivity2__Banner_1567817521383-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study suggests people with visible tattoos are more impulsive and reckless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dorian-missed-florida-but-still-a-costly-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/melbourne-brevard-beach-erosion_1567639368135_7638667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="melbourne-brevard-beach-erosion_1567639368135.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian missed Florida, but still a costly storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/hurricane-dorian-causes-oil-spill-on-grand-bahama-island-after-damaging-petroleum-storage-facility"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/getty_coralvitaspill_090619_1567813255443_7644129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="South Riding Point oil storage facility is shown after Hurricane Dorian heavily damaged the tanks, sending oil into the surrounding areas. (Photo credit: Coral Vita via Storyful)" title="getty_coralvitaspill_090619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian causes oil spill on Grand Bahama Island after damaging petroleum storage facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dorian/owners-of-jeep-left-on-beach-amid-dorian-raising-money-for-bahamas-disaster-relief"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/Myrtle%20Beach%20Jeep_1567810014352.jpg_7643888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police came across the abandoned red Jeep Thursday morning near the shoreline in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian lashed the area. (Myrtle Beach Police Department)" title="Myrtle Beach Jeep_1567810014352.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Owners of Jeep left on beach amid Dorian raising money for Bahamas disaster relief</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/Getty-Trump-Dorian-Alabama-NOAA-sharpie_1567816861074_7644216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/Getty-Trump-Dorian-Alabama-NOAA-sharpie_1567816861074_7644216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/Getty-Trump-Dorian-Alabama-NOAA-sharpie_1567816861074_7644216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/Getty-Trump-Dorian-Alabama-NOAA-sharpie_1567816861074_7644216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;references&#x20;a&#x20;map&#x20;while&#x20;talking&#x20;to&#x20;reporters&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;briefing&#x20;from&#x20;officials&#x20;about&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;September&#x20;04&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Agency reverses course on Trump's Alabama hurricane claim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/study-suggests-people-with-visible-tattoos-are-more-impulsive-and-reckless" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/TattooImpulsivity2__Banner_1567817521383_7644170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/TattooImpulsivity2__Banner_1567817521383_7644170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/TattooImpulsivity2__Banner_1567817521383_7644170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/TattooImpulsivity2__Banner_1567817521383_7644170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/TattooImpulsivity2__Banner_1567817521383_7644170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;guest&#x20;sports&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Goodbye&#x20;Kiss&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;tattoos&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;neck&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;during&#x20;London&#x20;Fashion&#x20;Week&#x20;Men&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;January&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Edward&#x20;Berthelot&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study suggests people with visible tattoos are more impulsive and reckless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/medvedev-beats-dimitrov-at-us-open-for-1st-grand-slam-final" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Medvedev beats Dimitrov at US Open for 1st Grand Slam final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/skimmers-found-in-post-storm-gas-station-checks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Skimmers' found in post-storm gas station checks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/smith-draws-foe-for-orlando-house-seat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/Carlos%20Guillermo%20Smith_1549935472527.jpg_6750202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/Carlos%20Guillermo%20Smith_1549935472527.jpg_6750202_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/Carlos%20Guillermo%20Smith_1549935472527.jpg_6750202_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/Carlos%20Guillermo%20Smith_1549935472527.jpg_6750202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/11/Carlos%20Guillermo%20Smith_1549935472527.jpg_6750202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Smith draws foe for Orlando house seat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 