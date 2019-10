- The City of Gainesville on Friday announce the appointment of Lee Feldman to the position of Gainesville City Manager.

Feldman succeeds former City Manager Anthony Lyons in the position, who resigned in December 2018.

Feldman was selected by the City Commission this afternoon after a national recruitment effort. After the search, the City Commission narrowed the field of candidates, and they interviewed a total of five candidates earlier this week, both as a group and individually.

Feldman holds a Bachelor of Arts in public policy from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA, and a Master of Governmental Administration from the University of Pennsylvania. He comes to Gainesville with more than 30 years of executive level municipal experience. Most recently, he served as the city manager of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Information provided by the City of Gainesville.