- Green fields and playgrounds could be empty this summer at Marion County’s Boys & Girls Clubs.

The group's executive director, April Savarese, said there was only enough cash to keep one of the three summer camps open.

“Based on our financial ability, we've decided not to offer summer camp in our Dunnellon location and our Silver Springs Shores location,” she said.

The non-profit group says their memberships were up, but they were suffering from fewer donors, less grant money, and unexpected expenses in their buildings.

“Financially, our budget doesn't allow us to serve at the capacity we've served before,” she said.

Savarese said they needed about $42,000 to keep all three camp locations open for the summer. Most of that cost would cover the counselors and staff.

The Ocala camp will stay open this summer for the 80 students who've signed-up for camp, there. For the rest, Savarese said there may not be as much fun, this summer.

“We're probably going to see some of our kids getting into trouble, it's just reality,” she said.

Savarese said they were actively looking for donors though, and hopes that in the coming weeks they may get enough cash to at least keep the Dunnellon camp open.