Bank robber flees scene with cash

- The Gainesville Police Department says that an unknown robber fled the Capital City Bank on Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say that officers responded to the bank after staff reported the robbery. A slim male, unknown race, wearing a tan jacket and UK shirt presented a note to the teller demanding money. He fled the area on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nobody was reported injured during the incident.

Any with any information on this incident is asked to call Dispatch at 352-955-1818.