- The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

On the morning of June 15, deputies said the Fish and Games Café was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men. Photographs of one of the suspects, as well as their vehicle, were released in hopes that detectives might get any leads.

Call Detective Travis O’Cull at 352-369-6805 with any information, or you can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 19-52 in your tip.