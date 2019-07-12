< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Authorities seek to ID suspect in armed robbery <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417851559.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417851559");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417851559-417859450"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417851559-417859450" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 Posted Jul 12 2019 07:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 07:48PM EDT (WOGX FOX 51)</strong> - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.</p> <p>On the morning of June 15, deputies said the Fish and Games Café was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men. Photographs of one of the suspects, as well as their vehicle, were released in hopes that detectives might get any leads.</p> <p>Call Detective Travis O’Cull at 352-369-6805 with any information, or you can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. More Gainesville News Stories

Firefighters respond to wreck that leave 4 injured

Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Ocala on Friday.

Firefighters responded reports that a Hyundai Sonata and a tow truck collided at the intersection of NE 36th Avenue and NE 14th Street, in Ocala. 

Inside the Hyundai, firefighters found four individuals -- two adults in need of extrication and two children in the back seat. All four occupants of the Hyundai were transported to the hospital. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters respond to wreck that leave 4 injured</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Ocala on Friday.</p><p>Firefighters responded reports that a Hyundai Sonata and a tow truck collided at the intersection of NE 36th Avenue and NE 14th Street, in Ocala. </p><p>Inside the Hyundai, firefighters found four individuals -- two adults in need of extrication and two children in the back seat. All four occupants of the Hyundai were transported to the hospital. Neither the driver nor passenger of the tow truck had injuries to report.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/total-cost-tallied-for-desantis-israel-trip" title="Total cost tallied for DeSantis Israel trip" data-articleId="417854100" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Total cost tallied for DeSantis Israel trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ana Ceballos, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than a month after Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Cabinet members wrapped up a six-day trip in Israel, the price tag of the mostly privately funded trip was revealed on Friday.</p><p>The costs for the trip, in which the governor traveled to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem with a delegation of nearly 100 people, totaled $442,504, with private donors covering more than two-thirds of the bill.</p><p>Florida taxpayers, however, were hit with a tab of more than $131,000 to cover lodging, airfare and other travel costs for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, three of her aides, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ chief of staff, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s general counsel, three staffers with the governor’s office and security provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/report-55-migrant-children-separated-from-parents-at-florida-detention-center" title="Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center" data-articleId="417854045" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ana Ceballos, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A congressional report released Friday shows at least 55 migrant children separated from their parents by President Donald Trump’s administration in 2018 were sent to the privately run Homestead detention center for unaccompanied immigrant youth.</p><p>One of the children was a 13-year-old boy from Guatemala, who illegally crossed the Arizona border with his father in June 2018. Most Recent

Firefighters respond to wreck that leave 4 injured

Authorities seek to ID suspect in armed robbery

Traffic stop lands suspected drug dealer in jail

Total cost tallied for DeSantis Israel trip

Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/mva_ne_36th_ave._and_ne_14th_st._1562975098007_7519079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Firefighters respond to wreck that leave 4 injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gainesville-news/authorities-seek-to-id-suspect-in-armed-robbery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities seek to ID suspect in armed robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/traffic-stop-lands-suspected-drug-dealer-in-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Traffic stop lands suspected drug dealer in jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/total-cost-tallied-for-desantis-israel-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Total cost tallied for DeSantis Israel trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/report-55-migrant-children-separated-from-parents-at-florida-detention-center" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention 