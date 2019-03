Related Headlines Navy bombing planned at Ocala National Forest

- The U.S. Navy says that live and inert bombing will take place once again at the Pinecastle Range Complex, located in the Ocala National Forest. The bombing is done by jets coming from Jacksonville's Naval Air Station.

On Tuesday, March 19, the U.S. Navy will be conducting inert bombing in the forest. The exercise is scheduled between 4 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, March 21, the Navy will be conducting live bombing, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The noise may also scare wildlife, so officials say be on the lookout while driving in that area.