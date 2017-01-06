At least 5 dead, 8 hospitalized after shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

- Five people are dead and a shooting suspect is in custody Friday after a lone gunman opened fire at a baggage claim area in Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, shooting some people in the head without saying a word, witnesses and investigators said.

In the ensuing panic, the TSA received two separate, unconfirmed reports of a separate active shooter, a law enforcement official close to the investigation told Fox News. However, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Friday afternoon there was no indication any additional shots were fired.

The suspect in custody was identified as Esteban Santiago, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson told reporters. He said Santiago was carrying a military ID, but did not elaborate. Fox News was told the suspect did not serve in the Navy.

MORE COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM >>>

Active shooter #fortlauderdale #airport @cnn @channel7 @channel10news 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A video posted by Lol (@islandvinesnsports) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:20am PST

.@JennaLeeUSA: "A shooting allegedly took place between Terminals 2 and 3 in the taxi area." #FortLauderdale pic.twitter.com/RBYTPjDMxf — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 6, 2017

------ Associated Press writers Freida Frisaro and Adriana Gomez-Licon in Miami contributed to this report.