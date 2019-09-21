The girls left for the Bahamas from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on September 12, and were greeted by transport buses at the Nassau airport, provided by Baha Mar. The buses took the donations to a local church to be distributed to those in need.
"We give God all the glory," Kahley told FOX 5's Katie Burk. "It wouldn't have been possible without Him providing us with a way to help provide for the Bahamians."
Kahley's wedding is planned for October 26.
Mental health counselors are now fanning out into communities to help those traumatized by the direct hit of the Category 5 storm. Some 1,300 are still missing in the hard-hit islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, although the government has said many could be in shelters and with loved ones.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Sep 21 2019 09:58PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 10:32PM EDT
A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.
Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.
In a video shared to Facebook , the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.
Posted Sep 21 2019 08:01PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 08:11PM EDT
The newly upgraded elevator at the Washington Monument stopped working just days after reopening to the public following a three-year renovation project.
The National Park Service says there was a "brief interruption in service" for about an hour Saturday.
Spokesman Mike Litterst said Parks Service staffers resolved the issue and visitors who were at the top of the 555-foot stone obelisk were able to return to the ground floor using the elevator.
Posted Sep 21 2019 07:48PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 07:52PM EDT
Students at Topsail Elementary School in North Carolina took it upon themselves to make sure a student with special needs was included during recess on September 19, the school said.
Topsail Elementary School told Storyful this footage shows third-grade student Francis Veras-Espinal, a student in the school’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s (EC) program, playing basketball with the school’s fifth graders.
The school said the students had included Veras-Espinal and other students in the EC program in a game the previous day.