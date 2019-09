- Forecasters are watching several systems in the tropics, including a tropical depression that could become a hurricane and Tropical Storm Karen, which could bend back towards the west once north of Puerto Rico.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Karen is located about 180 miles west of St. Vincent and 290 miles south-southeast of St. Croix. It is moving toward the northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

They expect Karen to continue in this motion on Monday, with a turn toward the north forecasted on Tuesday. The center of the storm will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea through Monday night and then near or over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

Some fluctuations in strengthening is reportedly expected for Karen over the next 48 hours.

Karen could eventually bend back in Florida's direction, as FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that "there is a lot of uncertainty, especially as it moves north of Puerto Rico. And it may intensify some and bend back towards the west. There are going to be several variables, several pockets of different pressure, surrounding this. So, we could see a laundry list of different solutions in regard to where this is going to go."

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the British Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the NHC shows that Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed off the coast of Africa and is moving west near 15 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and strengthening is forecasted over the next 48 hours. It is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday and then a hurricane by Tuesday night or early Wednesday. If it develops, it will become Lorenzo.

Tropical Storm Jerry is also still out there, moving at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is reportedly expected to weaken over the next few days.

