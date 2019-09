- A Spruce Creek High School student was arrested for bringing a knife to school.

Deputies were called to the school because of a fight.

They say that the student, identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Teague, told them that he owned the knife and would use it in self-defense if necessary. He also stated that he takes martial arts and knows how to defend himself if a physical altercation were to break out.

The knife had a 4.5-inch sharp blade and was about 9.5-inches in length. It was located in the student's backpack. It was turned over to deputies for safe keeping.

Teague was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. He did not have any recent or violent charges prior to this.