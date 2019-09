- The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.

32-year-old Casei Jones and her four young children were reported missing earlier this month after they were not seen by family or friends for about six weeks. Authorities soon found their bodies with Casei's husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones, in Georgia.

A Medical Examiner's Office determined that Casei officially died as a result of blunt force trauma.

In an arrest affidavit, Jones admitted that he and his wife were arguing on July 10 when she grabbed a baseball bat. At some point, he took the bat from her and began beating her with it, killing her.

Jones is currently in the Marion County Jail, facing second-degree murder charges. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that the forensic reports on the four children are not complete yet. Pending the results, more charges may be added.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.