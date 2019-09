- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a 54-year-old man was tackled by two bystanders while trying to rob a store.

They said that a 54-year-old man, later identified as Anthony Robertson, was wearing a mask and latex gloves when he entered a Jiffy Food Store in Ormond Beach on Sunday night. He displayed an apparent weapon and robbed the store just at closing time.

However, the robber reportedly did not escape, as he left the store and was tackled by two bystanders. They threw him to the ground and detained him until sheriff's deputies arrived.

While interviewing Robertson, deputies said that they discovered that his 'weapon' turned out to be a plastic kite string handle covered by a rag. It was intended to appear as a concealed firearm.

Robertson is reportedly being charged with robbery with a firearm/deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Bail is set at $35,000.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.