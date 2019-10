- A Florida man has been arrested for charging thousands of dollars to his elderly neighbor's credit card while he was on vacation.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to a home on Lindsay Drive regarding a fraud on September 15th. The victim told deputies that when he returned from vacation, he found that a total of $2,900 in purchases were made using his bank card without his knowledge.

They said that detectives investigated the incident. A real break was made when a package was delivered that was intended for the suspect. The package had a label with the victim's name on it but a physical address pointing to his neighbor, 31-year-old Kyle George. The package also contained Chevy parts and George drives a Chevy truck.

Further investigation reportedly showed George's truck present in several locations during the times the victim reported his card had been fraudulently used. Video surveillance even captured the victim making purchases with the credit card.

Deputies arrested George on Friday. He is charged with five counts of Fraudulent Use of Personal Identification Information of a Person over 60 Years of Age and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

“Our detectives did a great job in piecing this puzzle together,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is a guy who thinks he is above the law and shouldn’t have to work for his money like the rest of us.Hetakes the term ‘bad neighbor’ to a whole new level.”

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the victim has discovered more fraudulent charges on a separate credit card, totaling over $11,000. More charges may be coming.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.