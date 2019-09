- Two passengers at Legoland in Florida had to be rescued by firefighters after a ride became stuck.

The Winter Haven Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook that firefighters climbed 25 feet off the ground to rescue the two women Friday evening.

"Winter Haven firefighters assisted by Polk Fire came to the rescue of 2 women at LegoLand on Friday.

The ride the women were riding got stuck at the top due to a malfunction. The 25-foot rescue was successful."

Nobody was injured.

Ride operators were determining why the Beetle Bounce ride malfunctioned.

RELATED: VIDEO: Man catches stranger's cellphone while riding roller coaster