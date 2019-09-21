"Winter Haven firefighters assisted by Polk Fire came to the rescue of 2 women at LegoLand on Friday. The ride the women were riding got stuck at the top due to a malfunction. The 25-foot rescue was successful."
Nobody was injured.
Ride operators were determining why the Beetle Bounce ride malfunctioned.
A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.
Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.
In a video shared to Facebook , the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.
The newly upgraded elevator at the Washington Monument stopped working just days after reopening to the public following a three-year renovation project.
The National Park Service says there was a "brief interruption in service" for about an hour Saturday.
Spokesman Mike Litterst said Parks Service staffers resolved the issue and visitors who were at the top of the 555-foot stone obelisk were able to return to the ground floor using the elevator.
Students at Topsail Elementary School in North Carolina took it upon themselves to make sure a student with special needs was included during recess on September 19, the school said.
Topsail Elementary School told Storyful this footage shows third-grade student Francis Veras-Espinal, a student in the school’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s (EC) program, playing basketball with the school’s fifth graders.
The school said the students had included Veras-Espinal and other students in the EC program in a game the previous day.