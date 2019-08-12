< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. (function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story429170880" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429170880" data-article-version="1.0">Florida eyes Washington on Hemp rules</h1> </header> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429170880.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429170880");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429170880-423448523"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/hemp-versus-pot_1565647595952_7588096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/hemp-versus-pot_1565647595952_7588096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/hemp-versus-pot_1565647595952_7588096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/hemp-versus-pot_1565647595952_7588096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/hemp-versus-pot_1565647595952_7588096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429170880-423448523" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/hemp-versus-pot_1565647595952_7588096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429170880" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Florida farmers might not be held back from planting hemp next year, even if the federal government has not signed off on long-awaited rule changes.</p> <p>Holly Bell, Florida’s director of cannabis, told the Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday that, if all goes well, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ permitting for hemp could be available to farmers by the end of the year, with seeds in the ground in the spring.</p> <p>State lawmakers this year approved a measure (SB 1020) that created a program to regulate cultivation of hemp, addressing issues such as the licensing of growers.</p> <p>A potential hold-up remains the White House Office of Management and Budget signing off on new U.S. Department of Agriculture hemp-cultivation regulations.</p> <p>However, Bell said Florida could follow other states that have allowed farmers to proceed based on an assumption the federal government will approve the new regulations, which clarify changes regarding the definition of hemp --- separate from federally prohibited marijuana --- made in a 2018 federal farm bill.</p> <p>“The farm bill has seven things we have to comply with, that needs to be in our plan, that the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) wants you to have, and they’ve sent a signal out that if you have those things in your plan, you’ll be accepted,” Bell said. “The word they gave us was, that if you don’t hear back from us, then that means we’re good.”</p> <p>Bell noted that several states, including Colorado, Vermont, New York, Kentucky and Tennessee, have allowed farmers to proceed with hemp production after submitting their state plans months ago and haven’t faced federal intervention.</p> <p>“The feds haven’t finished their rules, and they didn’t want to review any plans until they had their rules finished,” Bell said, in replying to questions from committee members. “Everybody else is doing it, so I would say that is precedence.</p> <p>Bell was hired by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried this year after working as cannabis consultant in other states, including helping to build Tennessee’s industrial hemp program.</p> <p>Many farmers view hemp as a potentially lucrative new crop after Congress in 2018 legalized industrial hemp as an agricultural product. But Bell’s approach to moving ahead without federal approval didn’t have the support of some senators.</p> <p>Sen. Bill Montford, a Tallahassee Democrat who noted there is ardent interest in hemp from Panhandle timber growers whose crops were decimated by Hurricane Michael last year, cautioned against taking action based on what other states have done.</p> <p>“I was a high school principal and I’ve heard that, ‘Everybody else is doing it, Mr. Montford,’ ” Montford said. “And I’d say, ‘But you got caught.’ ”</p> <p>Senate Agriculture Chairman Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican who is among citrus growers looking to convert some acreage to hemp, said he personally will wait for federal approval.</p> <p>“My expectations would be there is so much hype here in the state for hemp, and rightfully so, that there will be some planting as soon as the certification process allows it to happen from the state level,” Albritton said. “We may end up just figuring out what the answer is by doing it. I don’t know. I will not be doing that. I’m going to wait for the feds to sign off, as a farmer.”</p> <p>Bell said the state department continues to work on issues such as establishing how hemp is processed and purchased and issues related to crop insurance and banking services.</p> <p>Hemp, which hasn’t been grown in Florida legally since the 1940s, has already attracted interest from more than 1,000 farmers. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/kfc-is-testing-out-a-fried-chicken-and-donut-sandwich-for-a-limited-time-only-in-select-stores" title="KFC is testing out a fried chicken and donut sandwich for a limited time only in select stores" data-articleId="429226745" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>KFC is testing out a fried chicken and donut sandwich for a limited time only in select stores</h4> </div> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/KFC_is_testing_out_fried_chicken_and_don_0_7662718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/KFC_is_testing_out_fried_chicken_and_don_0_7662718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/KFC_is_testing_out_fried_chicken_and_don_0_7662718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/KFC_is_testing_out_fried_chicken_and_don_0_7662718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/KFC_is_testing_out_fried_chicken_and_don_0_7662718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KFC is not afraid to push boundaries with releases like the Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich, and now the fast-food chain is releasing a fried chicken sandwich with glazed doughnuts as buns." /> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>KFC is not afraid to push boundaries with releases like the Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich, and now the fast-food chain is releasing a fried chicken sandwich with glazed doughnuts as buns.</p><p>The restaurant announced Tuesday that it will test the combination of glazed doughnuts and fried chicken as well as a Fried Chicken & Donut sandwich for a limited time only in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.</p><p>"Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts brings two all American classics together, with a delicious pairing of KFC's world-famous fried chicken, coupled with a fresh glazed donut," the chain said in a press release. "Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite."</p> </div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/PURPLE%20SUNSET_FOX_1568752447226.jpg_7662386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/PURPLE%20SUNSET_FOX_1568752447226.jpg_7662386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/PURPLE%20SUNSET_FOX_1568752447226.jpg_7662386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/PURPLE%20SUNSET_FOX_1568752447226.jpg_7662386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/PURPLE%20SUNSET_FOX_1568752447226.jpg_7662386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Credit: Glenn Randall)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Russian volcano eruption has caused rare purple sunsets all over the world</h4> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Volcanic eruptions can often be devastating to nearby regions, but a remote volcano in Russia is responsible for some beautiful sunsets, according to researchers.</p><p>The volcano Raikoke shot aerosols into the air in June, ones that Lars Kalnajs, a research associate at the University of Colorado, says are responsible for turning the sky a purple hue in different parts of the globe.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drunk woman swallowed 6-inch spoon and forgot, report says</h4> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Doctors in China are making an example of a patient who allegedly got so drunk she swallowed a 6-inch spoon and forgot about it the next day.</p><p>The patient, described as hailing from East China's Shandong Province, reportedly went to the People's Hospital of Jimo District earlier this month for stomach pain.</p><p>An X-ray revealed the 6-inch spoon in her abdomen to be the cause, AsiaWire reported. Rather than open her stomach, Dr. Fan Guangxue decided on a gastroscopy procedure, which involves inserting a thin tube down a patient's throat.</p> </div> (KFC)" title="Fried Chicken Donut sandwich_1568755093314.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>KFC is testing out a fried chicken and donut sandwich for a limited time only in select stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-underway-for-orlando-couple-after-child-is-found-on-porch-in-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="BUFFALO PD_parent search_091719_1568751293260.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search underway for Orlando couple after child is found on porch in New York</h3> </a> </li> </ul> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mother-of-murdered-daughter-grandchildren-speaking-out" > <h3>Mother of murdered daughter, grandchildren speaking out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/kfc-is-testing-out-a-fried-chicken-and-donut-sandwich-for-a-limited-time-only-in-select-stores" > <h3>KFC is testing out a fried chicken and donut sandwich for a limited time only in select stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/dna-genealogy-sites-help-law-enforcement-catch-criminals" > <h3>DNA genealogy helps law enforcement catch criminals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/ucf-athletics-director-we-need-a-bigger-stadium" > <h3>UCF Athletics Director: "We need a bigger stadium"</h3> </a> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/mother%20of%20murdered%20family%20speaks%20out_1568758272002.jpg_7662811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/mother%20of%20murdered%20family%20speaks%20out_1568758272002.jpg_7662811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/mother%20of%20murdered%20family%20speaks%20out_1568758272002.jpg_7662811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/mother%20of%20murdered%20family%20speaks%20out_1568758272002.jpg_7662811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mother of murdered daughter, grandchildren speaking out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/kfc-is-testing-out-a-fried-chicken-and-donut-sandwich-for-a-limited-time-only-in-select-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Fried%20Chicken%20Donut%20sandwich_1568755093314.png_7662562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Fried%20Chicken%20Donut%20sandwich_1568755093314.png_7662562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Fried%20Chicken%20Donut%20sandwich_1568755093314.png_7662562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Fried%20Chicken%20Donut%20sandwich_1568755093314.png_7662562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Fried%20Chicken%20Donut%20sandwich_1568755093314.png_7662562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KFC&#x20;is&#x20;testing&#x20;out&#x20;fried&#x20;chicken&#x20;and&#x20;donuts&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;limited&#x20;time&#x20;only&#x20;in&#x20;select&#x20;stores&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;KFC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>KFC is testing out a fried chicken and donut sandwich for a limited time only in select stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/dna-genealogy-sites-help-law-enforcement-catch-criminals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/10/DNA_lab_shutdown_1_1423436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DNA genealogy helps law enforcement catch criminals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/ucf-athletics-director-we-need-a-bigger-stadium" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/SPECTRUM%20STADIUM_1568755047289.jpg_7662561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/SPECTRUM%20STADIUM_1568755047289.jpg_7662561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/SPECTRUM%20STADIUM_1568755047289.jpg_7662561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/SPECTRUM%20STADIUM_1568755047289.jpg_7662561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/SPECTRUM%20STADIUM_1568755047289.jpg_7662561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UCF Athletics Director: "We need a bigger stadium"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/russian-volcano-eruption-has-caused-rare-purple-sunsets-all-over-the-world" > <h3>Russian volcano eruption has caused rare purple sunsets all over the world</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/PURPLE%20SUNSET_FOX_1568752447226.jpg_7662386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/PURPLE%20SUNSET_FOX_1568752447226.jpg_7662386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Glenn&#x20;Randall&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Russian volcano eruption has caused rare purple sunsets all over the world</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 