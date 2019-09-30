Jermaine and his family finally took that vacation over the weekend, as he was pictured at Animal Kingdom on Friday, September 27th.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.
32-year-old Casei Jones and her four young children were reported missing earlier this month after they were not seen by family or friends for about six weeks. Authorities soon found their bodies with Casei's husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones, in Georgia.
A Medical Examiner's Office determined that Casei officially died as a result of blunt force trauma.
The Fort Pierce Police Department says that 71-year-old Philip Henry Lott is missing.
They say he was last seen at his home in the 1500 block of Pheasant Walk at 11 a.m. on Saturday by his wife. He was wearing blue jeans with a light colored long sleeve shirt.
Philip may be on his electric, black, three-wheeled scooter, police say. It has a gray seat.
Never lose hope, and it might just pay off! At least it did for one man in the Canadian province of Ontario.
Mike Plas says he got the greatest phone call of his life on the afternoon of September 20. It was from an animal shelter in Winnipeg.
The shelter asked Mike his name and if he had a dog named Jack. Mike told the shelter that he had lost Jack four years ago in Thunder Bay, Ontario. And to his surprise, the shelter said they got Mike's information off a microchip in a lost dog they had found.