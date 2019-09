- A Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees got to go on a VIP getaway to Walt Disney World over the weekend.

Jermaine Bell and his parents were saving up money to go on a dream vacation to Walt Disney World. However, while on vacation in South Carolina, news of Hurricane Dorian's arrival came through.

Jermaine decided to use his vacation money to provide food for evacuees fleeing Hurricane Dorian. He set up a stand and handed out hot dogs, chips, and soda to everyone who stopped by.

“The people that are traveling to go to other places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they're going to stay at,” Jermaine said.

His mother says she couldn't be prouder of Jermaine. Seems like Walt Disney World was pretty pleased with his generousness too, as they decided to surprise him at his home in Jacksonville on his seventh-birthday. They gave Jermaine and his family a VIP getaway vacation to Walt Disney World.

Jermaine and his family finally took that vacation over the weekend, as he was pictured at Animal Kingdom on Friday, September 27th.

