FL emergency information line open

- The state of Florida is doing what it can to help those in evacuation zones get to safety.

A Citizen Emergency Information phone number has been set up to provide 24-hour support for evacuees or anyone needing help during Hurricane Irma.

Governor Rick Scott tweeted Friday, saying anyone in an evacuation zone who does not have a way to evacuate should call 1-800-342-3557.

"We will do all we can to get you out," the governor's tweet said.

The Florida Emergency Information Line (FEIL) is activated during emergencies to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida.

For more information and resources from the state of Florida, visit www.floridadisaster.org/index.asp.