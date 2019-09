- A unique 'pop-up' event for parents and kids to play together is coming to a Central Florida Walmart for two days only.

The Fisher-Price Let's Be Kids Pop-Up Playdate Experience is a free, interactive, family-friendly tour that "encourages parents and kids to play together."

On September 21 and 22, parents and kids are invited to participate in a series of larger-than-life activities inspired by Fisher-Price toys like reading a 6-foot-tall book, riding a giant toy puppy, and navigating through a Little People corn maze.

Some of the fun activities that both the young and young-at-heart can experience include:

Adult Size Bounce & Spin Puppy : Jump on the adult size Bounce & Spin Puppy and see what it's like to be a kid again! Watch your little one light up as they bounce along with you!

: Jump on the adult size Bounce & Spin Puppy and see what it's like to be a kid again! Watch your little one light up as they bounce along with you! Dance Party: Dance the wiggles out with Linkimals on the dance floor! Puppy & Sis will be there to join in on the dance party too!

Dance the wiggles out with Linkimals on the dance floor! Puppy & Sis will be there to join in on the dance party too! Imaginext Toys : Save the day by using the Transforming Batmobile to hit the Joker targets! Put on the virtual reality goggles, jump into the Batmobile and defeat the Joker!

: Save the day by using the Transforming Batmobile to hit the Joker targets! Put on the virtual reality goggles, jump into the Batmobile and defeat the Joker! Rescue Heroes Experience: Oh no! The FLOOR IS LAVA! Cross the inflatable lava floor, take a picture next to the Rescue Heroes character cut out, dress up like a fireman and take a picture in the life-size Rescue Heroes toy package! Don't forget to grab your Rescue Heroes fireman's hat on your way out!

Oh no! The FLOOR IS LAVA! Cross the inflatable lava floor, take a picture next to the Rescue Heroes character cut out, dress up like a fireman and take a picture in the life-size Rescue Heroes toy package! Don't forget to grab your Rescue Heroes fireman's hat on your way out! Power Wheels Speedway: Kids can jump into the driver's seat of a Power Wheels and burn rubber through the speedway! Parents, don't forget to record their time!

The pop-up is taking place at the Walmart parking lot at 11250 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days.