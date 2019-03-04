< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story418267374" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418267374" data-article-version="1.0">Financial squeeze could limit victims' compensation</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418267374.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418267374");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418267374-406516082"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: WJZY</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418267374-406516082" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Credit: WJZY</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418267374" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - A state trust fund used to compensate crime victims is struggling to stay solvent, prompting a proposal last week by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office that would significantly reduce the amount of money victims can claim.</p> <p>The proposal means that certain crime victims who want financial aid for out-of-pocket expenses like medical bills, lost wages or mental health counseling, will hit a lower cap on reimbursements from the fund.</p> <p>“In order to keep this essential fund solvent and continue to pay out claims to victims, a temporary rule was necessary,” said Lauren Schenone, a spokeswoman for Moody’s office.</p> <p>To get reimbursement from this fund, called the Crimes Compensation Trust Fund, victims first must exhaust all other resources, such as insurance, workers’ compensation benefits and offender restitution.</p> <p>The proposed change, which is not expected to require legislative approval, was made public last week through the administrative rule-making process. It will temporarily target nearly all categories of victims’ compensation. </p> <p>In some cases, the maximum benefit amounts victims can receive will be reduced by 50 percent, such as reimbursements for victims who suffered a “catastrophic disability,” people who sustained wage losses or minors who have had to pay for mental health treatment.</p> <p>Not all benefits will be impacted, though. Compensation caps for funeral costs, property losses, sexual-battery forensic examinations and emergency-responder death benefits will remain intact.</p> <p>“Attorney General Moody is committed to helping victims recover, and she is taking action to ensure victims of crimes, including sexual assault survivors, continue to receive compensation,” Schenone said.</p> <p>One main reason for the trust fund running out of money, according to Moody’s office, is fewer dollars coming in from judicial circuits across the state during the past decade. Officials say that is a problem because the trust fund's lone source of revenue comes from $50 fees criminal defendants pay at the time of sentencing.</p> <p>If a defendant is ordered to pay restitution for a crime, the $50 fee must be included in the final judgment amount, state law says. Once paid, $49 goes to the trust fund and $1 goes to the clerk of the court.</p> <p>During the 2017-2018 fiscal year, the fees paid by criminal defendants contributed $15.2 million to the trust fund, down from $16.3 million in 2016-2017 and $17.5 million in 2015-2016, according to the latest available numbers..</p> <p>Meanwhile, the number of crime victims claiming money from the trust fund ticked up in that same period. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge weighs democrats' challenge to ballot positions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a state where razor-thin election margins have become the norm in major races, Democrats are seeking to make inroads by trying to do away with a decades-old Florida law that requires candidates who are of the same party as the governor to appear first on the ballot.</p><p>Having Republicans at the top of the ticket in statewide, legislative and congressional races --- and even local races --- puts Democrats at a disadvantage because research shows voters are more likely to pick the candidate who appears first, lawyers representing several national Democratic groups argued Monday in the kick-off to what is expected to be a four-day trial.</p><p>Florida’s ballot-position law was enacted 68 years ago, when Democrats controlled the governor’s office and the Legislature.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida" title="16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in Florida" data-articleId="418094761" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a teenage girl has been bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida.</p><p>Nassau County Sheriff's officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten. The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle. Authorities said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.</p><p>No other details were released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/pence-acknowledges-tough-stuff-at-border-detention-centers" title="Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers" data-articleId="417915733" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice President Mike Pence toured two detention facilities on the Texas border Friday, where hundreds of men were crowded in sweltering cages without cots. At a news conference, he acknowledged it as, &quot;tough stuff.&quot;&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/giant-human-sized-jellyfish-spotted-off-english-coast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/jellyfish_1563220287474_7524001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/jellyfish_1563220287474_7524001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/jellyfish_1563220287474_7524001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/jellyfish_1563220287474_7524001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/jellyfish_1563220287474_7524001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Divers&#x20;off&#x20;the&#x20;British&#x20;coast&#x20;captured&#x20;footage&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;giant&#x2c;&#x20;human-sized&#x20;jellyfish&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Dan&#x20;Abbott&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Giant, human-sized jellyfish spotted off English coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financial-squeeze-could-limit-victims-compensation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Financial squeeze could limit victims' compensation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/3-year-old-boy-reportedly-dies-after-falling-into-grease-trap-behind-tim-hortons-in-ny" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_timhortonssignfile_071519_1563216789140_7523556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_timhortonssignfile_071519_1563216789140_7523556_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_timhortonssignfile_071519_1563216789140_7523556_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_timhortonssignfile_071519_1563216789140_7523556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_timhortonssignfile_071519_1563216789140_7523556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Tim&#x20;Hortons&#x20;sign&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3-year-old boy dies after falling into grease trap behind Tim Hortons in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/granger-smiths-wife-says-son-3-who-died-in-tragic-accident-saved-2-lives-with-organ-donation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1158298470%20THUMB_1563216401074.jpg_7523658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1158298470%20THUMB_1563216401074.jpg_7523658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1158298470%20THUMB_1563216401074.jpg_7523658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1158298470%20THUMB_1563216401074.jpg_7523658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1158298470%20THUMB_1563216401074.jpg_7523658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Granger&#x20;Smith&#x20;and&#x20;Amber&#x20;Smith&#x20;visit&#x20;Dell&#x20;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Medical&#x20;Center&#x20;of&#x20;Central&#x20;Texas&#x20;to&#x20;present&#x20;a&#x20;donation&#x20;in&#x20;memory&#x20;of&#x20;their&#x20;son&#x2c;&#x20;River&#x20;Kelly&#x20;Smith&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Austin&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Kern&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Granger Smith's wife says son, 3, who died in 'tragic accident,' saved 2 lives with organ donation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-arrested-accused-smuggling-drugs-inside-buttocks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/FLAGLER%20DRUG%20ARREST_1563218130326.jpg_7523728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/FLAGLER%20DRUG%20ARREST_1563218130326.jpg_7523728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/FLAGLER%20DRUG%20ARREST_1563218130326.jpg_7523728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/FLAGLER%20DRUG%20ARREST_1563218130326.jpg_7523728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/FLAGLER%20DRUG%20ARREST_1563218130326.jpg_7523728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested, accused smuggling drugs inside buttocks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 