Financial answers sought for Hurricanes

Posted Sep 16 2019 06:24PM EDT Financial answers sought for Hurricanes fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429068442.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var This image shows Hurricane John near peak intensity on August 24. The storm's maximum sustained winds at the time were about 160 mph. Hurricane/Typhoon John is the longest tropical cyclone on record, lasting 31 days. (NOAA) https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/LongestTropicalCyclones__Banner_HurricaneJohn_NOAA_1567716029828_7641236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/LongestTropicalCyclones__Banner_HurricaneJohn_NOAA_1567716029828_7641236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This image shows Hurricane John near peak intensity on August 24. This image shows Hurricane John near peak intensity on August 24. The storm's maximum sustained winds at the time were about 160 mph. Hurricane/Typhoon John is the longest tropical cyclone on record, lasting 31 days. (NOAA) (NOAA)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429068442-427552454" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/LongestTropicalCyclones__Banner_HurricaneJohn_NOAA_1567716029828_7641236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/LongestTropicalCyclones__Banner_HurricaneJohn_NOAA_1567716029828_7641236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/LongestTropicalCyclones__Banner_HurricaneJohn_NOAA_1567716029828_7641236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/LongestTropicalCyclones__Banner_HurricaneJohn_NOAA_1567716029828_7641236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/LongestTropicalCyclones__Banner_HurricaneJohn_NOAA_1567716029828_7641236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This image shows Hurricane John near peak intensity on August 24. This image shows Hurricane John near peak intensity on August 24. The storm's maximum sustained winds at the time were about 160 mph. Hurricane/Typhoon John is the longest tropical cyclone on record, lasting 31 days. (NOAA)

Posted Sep 16 2019 06:24PM EDT (NSF)</strong> - A new way to financially brace for hurricanes will be part of budget talks among Florida lawmakers, who are looking at having a slowdown in tax dollars coming into the state the next couple of years.</p><p>Members of the House Appropriations Committee said Monday they need to discuss changes to hurricane funding after getting an updated economic forecast from Amy Baker, who leads the Legislature's Office of Economic and Demographic Research.</p><p>"North Florida was great to us (South Florida) when we had Irma come through. I think we tried to do the same thing back to the Panhandle when Michael came through," said Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach. "It's just something I think we as a state need to look at for the long-term protection of our citizens."</p><p>Appropriations Chairman Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, said the topic has already been pushed by some members because of the storms the past three years.</p><p>"I do think that the recurring standpoint of multiple hurricanes are to a point that it probably would be a good idea to try to have some planning," Cummings said after the meeting. "Either you increase reserves, or you try to allocate some certain dollars and have a plan moving forward. I don't think we're irresponsible not to have done that to this point."</p><p>Because of an increase in powerful hurricanes affecting the state, the annual Long-Range Financial Outlook, put together by Baker's office, suggests establishing a new fund to collect reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The fund would become a primary source to "help buttress" the state's general revenue fund.</p><p>As another alternative, loans from a state reserve known as the Budget Stabilization Fund "could be a more direct source of disaster funding --- spreading the repayment over no more than the statutorily required five-year period and better aligning to the FEMA reimbursement practices," the report said.</p><p>The state has spent $1 billion through budget amendments responding to hurricanes during the past three years, but the final budget impacts from the storms remain unknown because state matches for federal funds and FEMA reimbursements remain preliminary.</p><p>As of Aug. 30, the state had received $211.9 million in reimbursements for the storms.</p><p>Baker reiterated that an economic slowdown, not a recession, is on the horizon, as she gave the same presentation to the House committee that she gave to the Joint Legislative Budget Commission last week.</p><p> "We have been projecting, as you know, kind of a slowing in growth for a couple of years now," Baker said. "It's obviously more immediate. We're there. We're facing 2020."</p><p>The forecast cautions that the state's economic stability remains vulnerable to the potential impacts of natural disasters, especially major hurricanes, and outside forces such as escalating trade tensions and global economic downturns. </p><p>The Long-Range Financial Outlook indicates the state will get about $867 million less in revenue over two years than previously projected and will have a relatively small surplus of $289.3 million next fiscal year.</p><p>The projections rely on tourism continuing to exceed expectations, as the industry now accounts for a record-high 13.4 percent of overall revenues. Tourism has also covered for sagging construction numbers, particularly in suburban home building.</p><p>The House led the move to cut annual funding for the state's tourism-marketing arm Visit Florida during the 2019 session from $76 million to $50 million.</p><p>Cummings said Monday House leaders have not provided direction on future funding for the public-private agency. 2 teens get 40 years each for fatal robbery in Florida

Posted Sep 14 2019 07:09PM EDT

Two Florida teens have been sentenced to 40 years in prison each for the fatal robbery of a taxi driver.

Court records show that the 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Authorities say the two teens shot and killed 46-year-old Hinso Estriplet in April 2018 while he sat in his cab in Lehigh Acres. They fled the area in a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man, who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge throws out lawsuits alleging Chiquita funded massacres

Posted Sep 14 2019 07:05PM EDT

A federal judge has thrown out 10 lawsuits filed against banana giant Chiquita Brands International by Colombian families alleging the company funded a paramilitary that killed them. 

The Palm Beach Post reports that District Judge Kenneth Marra dismissed the lawsuits this month, saying the families can't definitively link their loved ones' deaths to the paramilitary group or Chiquita. 

Marra said the Colombian regions where the deaths happened "were brutalized" by various factions during that country's civil war. Fisherman gets 10 days for dragging live shark behind boat

Posted Sep 14 2019 07:02PM EDT

A Florida fisherman will spend five weekends in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty for dragging a live shark by the tail from a boat. 

The Bradenton Herald reports that Robert Benac III will also pay a $2,500 fine, perform 250 hours of service at an animal shelter and lose his fishing license for three years.

He had been set to go on trial Thursday for felony aggravated cruelty to animals. A second man, Michael Wenzel, accepted a similar plea earlier. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge throws out lawsuits alleging Chiquita funded massacres</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge has thrown out 10 lawsuits filed against banana giant Chiquita Brands International by Colombian families alleging the company funded a paramilitary that killed them. </p><p>The Palm Beach Post reports that District Judge Kenneth Marra dismissed the lawsuits this month, saying the families can't definitively link their loved ones' deaths to the paramilitary group or Chiquita. </p><p>Marra said the Colombian regions where the deaths happened "were brutalized" by various factions during that country's civil war. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fisherman-gets-10-days-for-dragging-live-shark-behind-boat-1" title="Fisherman gets 10 days for dragging live shark behind boat" data-articleId="428822587" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fisherman gets 10 days for dragging live shark behind boat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida fisherman will spend five weekends in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty for dragging a live shark by the tail from a boat. </p><p>The Bradenton Herald reports that Robert Benac III will also pay a $2,500 fine, perform 250 hours of service at an animal shelter and lose his fishing license for three years.</p><p>He had been set to go on trial Thursday for felony aggravated cruelty to animals. Most Recent

Toddler murder case goes to Supreme Court

Magic exercise options on Bamba, Fultz, Isaac

Fans of NBA could feel impact of China trade wars

South Patrick Shores gets federal declaration on dumping site

Deputies arrest arrest man after 3-hour standoff following alleged domestic dispute data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toddler murder case goes to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-magic/magic-exercise-options-on-bamba-fultz-isaac" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Magic exercise options on Bamba, Fultz, Isaac</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fans-of-nba-could-feel-impact-of-china-trade-wars-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NBA&#x20;Logo&#x20;&#x28;Image&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;NBA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fans of NBA could feel impact of China trade wars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-patrick-shores-gets-federal-declaration-on-dumping-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Patrick Shores gets federal declaration on dumping site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-arrest-man-after-3-hour-standoff-following-alleged-domestic-dispute" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 