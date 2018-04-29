State of Emergency declared as Tinder Fire continues to grow

- Gov. Doug Ducey declared a State of Emergency in response to the Tinder Fire on Monday.

In a tweet made on Gov. Ducey's verified Twitter page, Gov. Ducey said public safety is a top priority, and he issued the declaration to ensure that first responders have the necessary resources to protect the communities impacted.

The Tinder Fire, near Happy Jack, Ariz. has grown to 8,623 acres and is zero percent contained. The fire is located about 1.5 miles from Blue Ridge Reservoir.

Officials with Coconino County say 510 resources, including firefighters, helicopters and engines, are being used to fight the wildfire.

Meanwhile, Coconino County is ordering evacuations for communities near the fire, impacting hundreds of people.

Coconino County is evacuating the communities of Moqui Rachettes, Starlight Pines Rachettes, Clear Creek Pines, Tamerron Pines, Ponderosa Pine, Timber Ridge, and Pine Canyon.

The shelter was originally was at Winslow Junior High School and it's now been moved to Twin Arrows Casino due to heavy, dangerous smoke.

A large animal shelter has been opened on Holbrook Navajo County Fairgrounds.

Also, State Route 87 has been closed at mile post 312. SR 87 southbound is blocked in Winslow.

There are about 500 personnel fighting the fire, including 7 hotshot crews, 3 initial attack crews, engines, dozers, helicopters and overhead.

On Saturday, firefighters were on the ground and held the north end of the fire with assistance from aerial resources. Firefighters also successfully held the fire on the west side, along the 95 road.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation, according to the fire's page on Inciweb.

For information on SR 87 road closures, call 511 or visit http://twitter.com/ArizonaDOT.

Coconino County recommends that all residents sign up for Coconino County's Emergency Alerts.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network (AzEIN) also has information related to the Tinder Fire.

REMINDER: An extended closure is expected on SR 87 from milepost 290 at Clints Well to milepost 312, two miles north of the Elks Picnic Grounds due to the #TinderFire. No ETA to reopen. Use I-17 and I-40 as an alternate route. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/IT20ym9sQm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 30, 2018

UPDATE: SR 87 NB/SB south of Winslow near Clints Well. Road is closed for the Tinder Fire from MP 290-312. This looking north near Clints Well. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/gotYjefQcO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 29, 2018