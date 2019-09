- The New York City Police Department is searching for a man they said beat an elderly woman in her Manhattan apartment before robbing her of $5,000 that she had saved up to buy her late husband's gravestone.

The victim, 88-year-old Maximina Osorio, said she was coming home from a shopping trip when the suspect grabbed her and forced his way inside her apartment.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 9/14 around 11:40 AM, on East 10 St & Avenue D in Manhattan, an 89-year-old woman was entering her home when this individual pushed her to the ground, entered her apartment & took $5,000. If you have any info, DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS ☎️ pic.twitter.com/lnBxvwuBXd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 19, 2019

“When I pushed the door, tried to open the door, I feel like somebody put the hand over me,” Osorio told WCBS-TV. “He kept pushing me from here to over there,” she added. “And I told him, 'don’t bother me. I’ve got asthma. My lungs are very bad.'”

Osorio said when she screamed for help, the man punched her and threw her to the ground. He then allegedly demanded money and he took off with her $5,000.

Osorio had set aside the money to buy her husband of 50 years a headstone, who died two years earlier.

She was treated for neck and back pain at a local hospital.

The NYPD release security footage of the man they believe committed the crime. He is reportedly 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 160 pounds, and was wearing a blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap at the time of the robbery. Anyone with knowledge of the case is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

Florida teen missing for a month seen in Instagram video crying, tied to chair, police say

Decorated Florida police officer facing child pornography charges

Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes amid vaping-related illnesses and deaths

Bikers surprise Indiana girl running lemonade stand after mom assists during motorcycle accident