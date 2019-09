- Uber rides have been suspended in Brevard County as Dorian nears the Florida coast.

Uber announced that due to deteriorating weather conditions and updates from officials, the rideshare company has suspended operations in Brevard County. This is to ensure the safety of their riders and driver-partners.

Uber and Lyft both recently shared that they will provide free rides to those who need to evacuate because of Dorian. With this suspension, Uber said that they can no longer provide free rides to open shelters in Brevard County. This service will continue when conditions improve.

Uber services are still available in other Central Florida counties.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.