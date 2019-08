- Lines. That’s what you can expect to find at gas stations across Central Florida, as people are fueling up their cars and filling up their portable gas tanks, ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

Locals want to make sure they get what they need. This follows experiences two years ago during Hurricane Irma -- long lines and gas shortages wreaked havoc. And, some are buying even more.

The News Station did not find any gas stations out of gas; however, we did find a few stations with a pump or two out regular gas. One station was even completely out of everything but premium unleaded, but that didn’t seem stop folks from filling up.

Our crews found the closer the gas stations are located to Interstate 4, the bigger the lines.