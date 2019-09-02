< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nervous wait continues for slow-moving Dorian
Posted Sep 02 2019 01:46PM EDT https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426867905-426787332" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426867905" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - With powerful Hurricane Dorian at a near standstill over the Bahamas, Florida officials impatiently waited and completed preparations Monday as the historic storm was forecast to deliver a blow to the state’s East Coast.</p> <p>The slow-moving nature of Dorian brought concerns that search-and-rescue operations and electricity restoration could be delayed by high winds from a lingering storm.</p> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis, addressing reporters at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, said people along the coast from Palm Beach County to the Georgia border need to heed evacuation orders and other directives from local officials.</p> <p>“This has been frustrating for a lot of people, because I know it seems like we have been talking about this for a long time, but we are in a situation where the storm is stalling very close to our coast,” DeSantis said. “It is going to make a movement. And the movement that it makes is going to have a lot of impact on Floridians.”</p> <p>Florida Power & Light spokesman Dave Reuter said he understands “the anxiety that many of our customers are feeling,” as he advised that the slow forward motion of the storm, along with a still unpredictable path, could result in prolonged outages and potentially more than single outages in areas.</p> <p>“We expected that we might be seeing some tropical-storm force winds by this point already, but that’s been pushed off until later today,” Reuter said from the company’s command center in West Palm Beach. “So that obviously makes it difficult, because we’re all ready to respond, and the storm is moving so slow.”</p> <p>The company, which serves 10 million people through roughly 4.9 million customer accounts, has staged nearly 17,000 workers, along with fuel and equipment, from the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach to St. Augustine to respond to outages after sustained winds dip below 35 mph, Reuter said.</p> <p>Coastal areas face life-threatening storm surge and destructive hurricane-force winds from Dorian, described by the National Hurricane Center as “catastrophic,” even if the eye wall remains offshore when it makes an anticipated northern turn toward Georgia and the Carolinas.</p> <p>“Even if it’s offshore, you’re looking at strong-enough winds where there is going to be widespread power outages, particularly along the coast,” DeSantis said. “And people should also be concerned about the water. We had areas all the way up to Jacksonville flood during (2016’s Hurricane) Matthew, flood during (2017’s Hurricane) Irma. If that happened in those two storms, this is going to be close enough that you’re probably going to flood again.”</p> <p>Although the official forecast does not show Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center noted it is still possible for Dorian to deviate enough to put the eye very near or over the coast.</p> <p>At 11 a.m., Dorian was sitting over Grand Bahama Island with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, a Category 4 storm just below the strength of Hurricane Michael when it made landfall last October east of Panama City and caused billions of dollars in damage.</p> <p>Dorian, which struck the Bahamas Sunday with 185 mph sustained winds, was just over 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, moving west at 1 mph.</p> <p>The National Hurricane Center warned that while Dorian should weaken during the next few days, the “system will remain a dangerous major hurricane for the next several days.”</p> <p>A hurricane warning was in place from the Jupiter Inlet north to the border of Flagler and Volusia counties, while a storm surge watch was in place from the Flagler-Volusia line to the Savannah River in Georgia.</p> <p>Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, Volusia, St. Johns, Duval and Nassau counties. Voluntary evacuation notices had been issued for residents of Flagler, Osceola, Glades, Hendry, Okeechobee and Highlands counties.</p> <p>DeSantis said gas stations along evacuation routes will remain open.</p> <p>“Get out now while you have time and there is fuel available and you’ll be safe on the roads,” DeSantis said.</p> <p>Tolls were lifted by DeSantis around Jacksonville on Monday, joining Florida’s Turnpike and other roads in South and Central Florida where tolls had been suspended earlier.</p> <p>Nearly 40 general shelters and 11 special-needs shelters had been opened across the state.</p> <p>Airports in areas such as West Palm Beach, Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale suspended operations Monday. Orlando International Airport said on its website at mid-day Monday that it continued to monitor the storm.</p> <p>Ports along the coast have closed or will close to incoming vessels.</p> <p>Already, 72 nursing homes and assisted living facilities had evacuated along the coast, while some hospitals from Palm Beach north had started evacuation plans.</p> <p>With Lake Okeechobee at 13.74 feet, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipated a rise of 2 feet to 3.5 feet from Hurricane Dorian, a rise that wasn’t expected to test the integrity of the Herbert Hoover Dike around the lake or create storm surge.</p> <p>The governor’s office said that while the Army Corps will not release water from the lake during the storm, releases are anticipated into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers afterward.</p> <p>Comcast plans to open almost 200,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout the state to anyone free of charge.</p> <p>More than 1,000 state law enforcement officers were on standby for potential More Dorian Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Waves crash over a walkway at the Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian crawls&nbsp;toward the U.S., spurring storm surge watch and warning&nbsp;alerts along the East Coast.&nbsp;(ADAM DELGIUDICE/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Do you know the difference between a storm surge watch and warning?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Storm surge refers to the rising water which is pushed by winds inland from the shoreline.According to the National Hurricane Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the difference between storm surge watch versus storm surge warning boils down to timing.</p><p>A storm surge warning indicates a more imminent threat and is issued when there is danger of life-threatening inundation somewhere within the specified area within the next 36 hours.</p><p>A storm surge watch indicates that life-threatening inundation is possible somewhere within the specified area, generally within 48 hours.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/legoland-florida-selling-discounted-tickets-for-hurricane-dorian-relief" title="Legoland Florida selling discounted tickets for Hurricane Dorian relief" data-articleId="427328590" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Legoland Florida / FOX 13 file photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Legoland Florida selling discounted tickets for Hurricane Dorian relief</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Legoland Florida is selling discounted tickets, with a portion of the proceeds going to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.</p><p>The theme park announced it is offering single-day tickets for Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 for $25. Tickets normally range from $85 to $100 for one-day admission.</p><p>Legoland said $10 of each discounted ticket sold will be donated to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/don-t-swim-dorian-could-have-brought-an-increased-risk-of-disease-or-illness-to-the-beach" title="Don't swim: Dorian could have brought an increased risk of disease or illness to the beach" data-articleId="427305480" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Don't swim: Dorian could have brought an increased risk of disease or illness to the beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dorian may be moving away from Florida, but it is not safe to hit the waves yet.</p><p>The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County has issued a county wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. They say that swimming is not recommended at this time.</p><p>Tests will reportedly be conducted, when possible, to determine the water quality at public beach locations. Get the App Now! (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="81945762_1567615246505-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kroger joins Walmart in asking customers to 'no longer openly carry firearms' in stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-uses-money-saved-for-disney-world-trip-to-feed-hurricane-dorian-evacuees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/FreeHotDogs_1567609558947_7637565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FreeHotDogs_1567609558947.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy uses money saved for Disney World trip to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/stepmother-arrested-after-body-of-missing-indiana-girl-10-found-in-plastic-bag-in-shed-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Carmack%20side%20by%20side_1567608439630.jpg_7637553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Amanda Carmack is pictured in a booking photo, alongside a provided image of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. (Photo credit: Grant County Jail / Indiana State Police)" title="Carmack side by side_1567608439630.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stepmother arrested after body of missing Indiana girl, 10, found in plastic bag in shed, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/brock-turner-sex-assault-survivor-emily-doe-publicly-reveals-her-identity-for-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008_7637527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> Featured Videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/StormSurgeWarningVsWatch__Banner_Getty_1567619501480_7638009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Waves&#x20;crash&#x20;over&#x20;a&#x20;walkway&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Causeway&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Jensen&#x20;Beach&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;as&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;crawls&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;toward&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;spurring&#x20;storm&#x20;surge&#x20;watch&#x20;and&#x20;warning&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;alerts&#x20;along&#x20;the&#x20;East&#x20;Coast&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;ADAM&#x20;DELGIUDICE&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Do you know the difference between a storm surge watch and warning?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/legoland-florida-selling-discounted-tickets-for-hurricane-dorian-relief" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Legoland&#x20;Florida&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;FOX&#x20;13&#x20;file&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Legoland Florida selling discounted tickets for Hurricane Dorian relief</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/kroger-joins-walmart-in-asking-customers-to-no-longer-openly-carry-firearms-in-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/KROGER%20GETTY%2016x9_1567615246505.jpg_7637674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/KROGER%20GETTY%2016x9_1567615246505.jpg_7637674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/KROGER%20GETTY%2016x9_1567615246505.jpg_7637674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/KROGER%20GETTY%2016x9_1567615246505.jpg_7637674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/KROGER%20GETTY%2016x9_1567615246505.jpg_7637674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;identifies&#x20;the&#x20;Kroger&#x20;Co&#x2e;&#x20;corporate&#x20;headquarters&#x20;July&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2008&#x20;in&#x20;downtown&#x20;Cincinnati&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kroger joins Walmart in asking customers to 'no longer openly carry firearms' in stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/don-t-swim-dorian-could-have-brought-an-increased-risk-of-disease-or-illness-to-the-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Don't swim: Dorian could have brought an increased risk of disease or illness to the beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hurricane-dorian-lashing-parts-of-florida-s-coast-with-tropical-storm-conditions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_hurricane%20dorian%202pm_090419_1567621546076.png_7638124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_hurricane%20dorian%202pm_090419_1567621546076.png_7638124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_hurricane%20dorian%202pm_090419_1567621546076.png_7638124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_hurricane%20dorian%202pm_090419_1567621546076.png_7638124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_hurricane%20dorian%202pm_090419_1567621546076.png_7638124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hurricane Dorian moving away from Central Florida, winds expected through the evening</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 