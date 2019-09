- Category 4 Hurricane Dorian has begun turning, meaning that the storm could stay off the coast.

According to the latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory, Dorian is located about 25 miles northeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island and about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach. It is moving towards the west-northwest at just 1 mile per hour.

Dorian is a Category 4 storm with top sustained winds down to 150 miles per hour. Wind gusts are up to 190 miles per hour. Gradual weakening is expected but Dorian will "remain a powerful hurricane" over the next few days.

Dorian is turning west-northwest very slowly. It will move close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night. East Central Florida still remains in the cone of uncertainty, so landfall is still possible. However, with this turn, the storm could avoid it and stay in the water.

Nevertheless, forecasters are urging Florida residents to stay prepared. Fox 35 meteorologist Brook Tomlin said that "if you have any last-minute preparations to make, do them today."

The hurricane center warns of life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along portions of Florida's east coast. Dorian will be close to Florida's coast starting late Monday through Wednesday evening. It will move close to Georgia and the South Carolina coasts afterwards.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Lantana to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Savannah River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Altamaha Sound Georgia

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Lake Okeechobee

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 220 miles per hour. Although it has weakened to a Category 4 storm, it continues to batter Bahamas, causing catastrophic damage and flooding. The storm is still moving over the area as it slowly inches west-northwest. It will be there through tonight.

A life-threatening storm surge will reportedly raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels at the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Large swells will continue to affect the Bahamas, Florida east coast, and southeastern United States coast during the next few days. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely.

The NHC says that the storm surge and the tide will cause flooding as rising waters move inland from the shoreline. Water could reach four to seven feet between Volusia/ Brevard County and Jupiter Inlet. Then water north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet could reach two to four feet.

Dorian will also reportedly produce heavy rainfall. 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northwestern Bahamas, with isolated amounts of 30 inches possible. One to three inches are forecasted in the Central Bahamas, with isolated amounts of six inches. 5 to ten inches are expected in the coastal Carolinas, with an isolated amount of 15 inches possible. Four to eight inches are possible in the the Atlantic Coast and between the Florida Peninsula through Georgia, with isolated amounts of ten inches possible. Life-threatening flash foods are possible.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

