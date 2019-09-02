The hurricane center warns of life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along portions of Florida's east coast. Dorian will be close to Florida's coast starting late Monday through Wednesday evening. It will move close to Georgia and the South Carolina coasts afterwards.
Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 220 miles per hour. Although it has weakened to a Category 4 storm, it continues to batter Bahamas, causing catastrophic damage and flooding. The storm is still moving over the area as it slowly inches west-northwest. It will be there through tonight.
A life-threatening storm surge will reportedly raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels at the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.
Large swells will continue to affect the Bahamas, Florida east coast, and southeastern United States coast during the next few days. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely.
The NHC says that the storm surge and the tide will cause flooding as rising waters move inland from the shoreline. Water could reach four to seven feet between Volusia/ Brevard County and Jupiter Inlet. Then water north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet could reach two to four feet.
Dorian will also reportedly produce heavy rainfall. 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northwestern Bahamas, with isolated amounts of 30 inches possible. One to three inches are forecasted in the Central Bahamas, with isolated amounts of six inches. 5 to ten inches are expected in the coastal Carolinas, with an isolated amount of 15 inches possible. Four to eight inches are possible in the the Atlantic Coast and between the Florida Peninsula through Georgia, with isolated amounts of ten inches possible. Life-threatening flash foods are possible.
Posted Sep 02 2019 01:47PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 03:56PM EDT
Posted Sep 02 2019 07:37AM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 09:14AM EDT
Disney told social media users late Sunday that its staffers located on Castaway Cay in the Bahamas were safe and the company has taken "extensive measures" to ensure their safety while the island is thrashed by Hurricane Dorian, a report said.
The Miami Herald reported that Castaway Cay is an island located near Great Abaco Island. The report said Disney claims it owns the island.
Meg Green, the sister of one of the employees on the island, took to Twitter to ask the company why her sibling "is stuck in the middle of a Cat 5 hurricane."
Posted Aug 29 2019 10:38PM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 12:18AM EDT
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is operating around the clock to monitor Hurricane Dorian as it churns in the Atlantic.
Now one NOAA flight crew has made history.
The agency said this is the first time an all-female three-pilot crew flew a reconnaissance mission.