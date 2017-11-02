< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Disabilities organization faces continuing questions Posted Sep 17 2019 12:53PM EDT class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429162288" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - An organization focused on helping Floridians with disabilities find jobs has not complied with some key demands by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who threatened to shut it down because of concerns about potential misuse of money.</p><p>The commissioner last month cited "egregious concerns" with the operation of The Able Trust, a non-profit organization for the Department of Education's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and demanded it cut all ties with a charitable foundation it created without authorization from the Legislature.</p><p>In an Aug. 15 letter, Corcoran told the organization it had until Sept. 1 to dissolve "all relationships and agreements" with the Able Charitable Foundation, saying he suspected the possibility of money being transferred to the charity's accounts to "avoid possible reversion of funds to the State of Florida."</p><p>But the organization did not meet the timeframe.</p><p>"They did not meet that deadline, but they have been working diligently with the department, and we are confident that they will continue to be a strong partner in the process," Taryn Fenske, communications director for the Department of Education, told The News Service of Florida.</p><p>The Able Trust did not respond to requests for comment.</p><p>Cutting ties with the Able Charitable Foundation was a key part of Corcoran's 10-point directive in the Aug. 15 letter, and it was the only demand with a set deadline.</p><p>The non-profit has complied with other demands, such as purging officers and members of its board of directors, including its president and chief executive officer, Susanne Homant.</p><p>The commissioner wrote that if all of his demands were not fully met, he intended to "immediately sever all contractual or other similar relationship with The Able Trust and subsequently direct this matter to the appropriate law enforcement agency or state attorney and if necessary, the Internal Revenue Service."</p><p>Despite the threat, The Able Trust continues to operate, Fenske said. She added the state does not currently have plans to shut it down because the organization has agreed to meet all of the commissioner's demands.</p><p>That means services provided by the organization to help people with disabilities get and maintain jobs will not be disrupted. Roughly 45,000 Floridians are served by the organization every year.</p><p>But the shakeup remains ongoing --- and other issues are pending.</p><p>Corcoran also required the organization to agree to undergo a full financial and operational audit by the Florida Auditor General's Office.</p><p>The commissioner said the audit would include "findings regarding potential malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, or incompetence on the part of board members."</p><p>Florida Auditor General Sherrill Norman's office told the News Service last week it is aware that Corcoran wants an audit of the organization. However, audit manager Christi Alexander said the audit is not in the office's current work plan.</p><p>Corcoran also demanded The Able Trust agree to undergo a full investigation related to the Able Charitable Foundation's creation.</p><p>If an investigation finds money was misused, Corcoran said his "department will recommend immediate termination of its association with the Able Trust and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."</p><p>Former Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Allison Tant, whose son has benefited from a similar program, said it is "mind-boggling" and "egregiously abusive" for the organization to create a private charitable foundation that was not transparent about money it was receiving.</p><p>"I'm very concerned about the charitable foundation to the extent that state employees were paid to divert money to that foundation to manage any type of fundraising for the foundation," Tant told the News Service in an interview.</p><p>Tant said those dollars should have stayed with The Able Trust's own accounts to fund the possibility of serving more people with disabilities.</p><p>"Programs like this exist for the very purpose of hiring people like my son," said Tant, who is running for a state House seat in 2020. "We really need this program to work … this really matters."</p><p>On Friday, Bethany Swonson, a deputy chief of staff at the Department of Education, is scheduled to provide an update to the State Board of Education about what the department has been doing to ensure The Able Trust is "functioning in accordance with its legislative intent."</p><p>The briefing, which will cover Corcoran's "vision" for the non-profit, will come two weeks before Gov. Financial answers sought for Hurricanes

A new way to financially brace for hurricanes will be part of budget talks among Florida lawmakers, who are looking at having a slowdown in tax dollars coming into the state the next couple of years.

Members of the House Appropriations Committee said Monday they need to discuss changes to hurricane funding after getting an updated economic forecast from Amy Baker, who leads the Legislature's Office of Economic and Demographic Research.

"North Florida was great to us (South Florida) when we had Irma come through. I think we tried to do the same thing back to the Panhandle when Michael came through," said Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach. "It's just something I think we as a state need to look at for the long-term protection of our citizens."

2 teens get 40 years each for fatal robbery in Florida

Two Florida teens have been sentenced to 40 years in prison each for the fatal robbery of a taxi driver.

Court records show that the 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Authorities say the two teens shot and killed 46-year-old Hinso Estriplet in April 2018 while he sat in his cab in Lehigh Acres. They fled the area in a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man, who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Judge throws out lawsuits alleging Chiquita funded massacres

A federal judge has thrown out 10 lawsuits filed against banana giant Chiquita Brands International by Colombian families alleging the company funded a paramilitary that killed them. 

The Palm Beach Post reports that District Judge Kenneth Marra dismissed the lawsuits this month, saying the families can't definitively link their loved ones' deaths to the paramilitary group or Chiquita. 

Marra said the Colombian regions where the deaths happened "were brutalized" by various factions during that country's civil war. The storm&#39;s maximum sustained winds at the time were about 160 mph. Hurricane/Typhoon John is the longest tropical cyclone on record, lasting 31 days. (NOAA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Financial answers sought for Hurricanes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new way to financially brace for hurricanes will be part of budget talks among Florida lawmakers, who are looking at having a slowdown in tax dollars coming into the state the next couple of years.</p><p>Members of the House Appropriations Committee said Monday they need to discuss changes to hurricane funding after getting an updated economic forecast from Amy Baker, who leads the Legislature's Office of Economic and Demographic Research.</p><p>"North Florida was great to us (South Florida) when we had Irma come through. I think we tried to do the same thing back to the Panhandle when Michael came through," said Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach. "It's just something I think we as a state need to look at for the long-term protection of our citizens."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/2-teens-get-40-years-each-for-fatal-robbery-in-florida-1" title="2 teens get 40 years each for fatal robbery in Florida" data-articleId="428824301" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 teens get 40 years each for fatal robbery in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Florida teens have been sentenced to 40 years in prison each for the fatal robbery of a taxi driver.</p><p>Court records show that the 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.</p><p>Authorities say the two teens shot and killed 46-year-old Hinso Estriplet in April 2018 while he sat in his cab in Lehigh Acres. They fled the area in a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man, who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/judge-throws-out-lawsuits-alleging-chiquita-funded-massacres-1" title="Judge throws out lawsuits alleging Chiquita funded massacres" data-articleId="428823714" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GAVEL-courts-lawsuit-ruling-judge_1568150016615_7649489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GAVEL-courts-lawsuit-ruling-judge_1568150016615_7649489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GAVEL-courts-lawsuit-ruling-judge_1568150016615_7649489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GAVEL-courts-lawsuit-ruling-judge_1568150016615_7649489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GAVEL-courts-lawsuit-ruling-judge_1568150016615_7649489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge throws out lawsuits alleging Chiquita funded massacres</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge has thrown out 10 lawsuits filed against banana giant Chiquita Brands International by Colombian families alleging the company funded a paramilitary that killed them. </p><p>The Palm Beach Post reports that District Judge Kenneth Marra dismissed the lawsuits this month, saying the families can't definitively link their loved ones' deaths to the paramilitary group or Chiquita. </p><p>Marra said the Colombian regions where the deaths happened "were brutalized" by various factions during that country's civil war. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="boy recited pledge_1568739032668.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation's 26th annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)" title="84733466_1568731129916-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-after-armed-home-invasion-in-orange-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/WOFL_home%20invasion_091719_1568725599070.png_7661649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_home invasion_091719_1568725599070.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man killed in armed home invasion, OCSO says gunmen targeted drugs and money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Trebek, winner of the Outstanding Game Show Host award, poses at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-depression-forms-expected-to-become-a-hurricane-later-this-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical depression forms, expected to become a hurricane later this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/husband-supports-wife-through-labor-with-encouraging-words-youll-be-the-most-amazing-mother-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Kendall&#x20;Caver&#x20;-&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Journalist&#x20;Cokie&#x20;Roberts&#x20;appears&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Press&#x20;Foundation&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;26th&#x20;annual&#x20;awards&#x20;dinner&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Hoffman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dolphins-odds-of-winning-super-bowl-now-20-000-to-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 