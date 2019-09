- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that their detectives are trying to identify a female juvenile who was captured by a Ring home video security system stealing an Amazon package from a doorstep.

They say the incident occurred at a DeBary home in the 130th block of Hammock Oak Circle on Friday.

The Ring home video reportedly shows the teen knocking on the front door of the home, then bending over and picking up a yellow Amazon package near the door and placing it under a stack of papers on a clipboard she is carrying. She then walks away from the residence.

The victim told deputies that the suspect also came to his door on September 19th to solicit for a school fundraiser. Ring home video also captured this encounter.

Anyone who recognizes the juvenile suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office District 6 office at (386) 668-3830 regarding Case # 19-20741. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 88-277-TIPS (8477) or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.