- Orange County deputies are searching for a missing elderly woman who may become disorientated, making her unable to get home on her own.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that 71-year-old Ms. Richardson is missing.

They say that she was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Pine Hills area.

There is reportedly some concern for her well-being, as she may become disorientated and unable to get back home on her own.

If you see her, please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.