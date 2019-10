- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion robbery in Deltona.

It happened at around 5:20 a.m. on Monday at a home on Daroca Drive.

Deputies say a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman said they woke up to find five or six men in their home.

The victims say at least three of the suspects were armed with rifles, but no shots were fired.

The victims said they were beaten as the suspects demanded money.

Deputies say it appears the robbery was not a random act.