fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var })( jQuery, AUI() );</script> School bus driver accused of molesting young girl $(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412774211");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script>
Posted Jun 14 2019 07:45PM EDT d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412774211");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412774211-390437906"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412774211-390437906" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412774211" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A 27-year-old school bus driver is accused of molesting a young girl in Florida.</p> <p>Gainesville police said in an arrest report that John Albert Martin was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12.</p> <p>An arrest affidavit says Martin told investigators he hadn't had sex for about three years and "wasn't thinking" when he forced the child to have oral sex. She described the incident to a forensic investigator.</p> <p>Alachua County school district spokeswoman Jackie Johnson said Martin began his job in March, and he won't be returning to work.</p> <p>The report didn't say when the incident took place.</p> <p>He remains in the Alachua County Jail on a $300,000 bond. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Italian motorcyclists killed in I-75 crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two motorcyclists from Italy were killed in a crash along Interstate 75 Thursday morning.</p><p>According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was just before 10 a.m. when Bruno Dicosimo and Francesco Vitagliano were headed northbound on I-75 near Ocala, each aboard a Harley Davidson FLTRX. As they approached slow traffic north of the exit for Highway 484, Dicosimo lost control of his bike. The Harley slid onto its side, knocking Vitagliano from his bike in the process as well.</p><p>The motorcyclists rolled into the path of a passing tractor-trailer, which struck them. Both riders died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/osha-street-should-have-closed-before-miami-bridge-collapse-1" title="OSHA: Street should have closed before Miami bridge collapse" data-articleId="412128453" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/16/bridge-collapse-FIU_1521243352809_5146281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>OSHA: Street should have closed before Miami bridge collapse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Engineers had knowledge of extensive cracking and failed to order a street closed and shore up a pedestrian bridge before it collapsed and killed six people at a Miami university last year, according to findings revealed by a federal workplace safety agency.</p><p>The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded in a report released Tuesday that the size of the cracks warranted the street be shut down immediately.</p><p>Investigators say the bridge cracked because of "deficient structural design," and blame independent inspectors for not instructing that Florida International University and the bridge contractor to stop traffic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/county-by-county/environmental-groups-sue-over-offshore-drilling-rule-changes-1" title="Environmental groups sue over offshore drilling rule changes" data-articleId="412127103" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/20/gulf-BP-oil-spill-2010_1521589234242_5192408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Environmental groups sue over offshore drilling rule changes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ten environmental groups are suing to challenge what they view as the Trump administration's decision to weaken critical safety rules created after the nation's worst offshore drilling disaster.</p><p>The rule changes announced in March will make oil and gas exploration and development off the Pacific, Atlantic, Alaska, and Gulf coasts "significantly more dangerous," according to the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by national groups including the Sierra Club and Defenders of Wildlife, and groups on the Gulf and Carolina coasts.</p><p>"Rolling back safety standards while trying to aggressively expand offshore drilling just boggles the mind. The USDA said prepared meals or leftovers are only safe for up to four days in the refrigerator. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="495511482_1560554003598-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Meal preppers take note: USDA says leftover food only safe for 3 to 4 days after cooking</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/japan-fans-again-seen-meticulously-cleaning-trash-after-womens-world-cup-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146_7400319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A team Japan fan cleans up trash at the stadium in both the 2018 Men's World Cup, and 2019 Women's World Cup, pictured left to right. (Photo by FOX Sports)" title="D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Japan fans again seen meticulously cleaning trash after Women's World Cup game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/high-emotions-over-eatonville-school-property-sale"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/hungerford-school-eatonville_1560553798376_7400013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hungerford-school-eatonville_1560553798376.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High emotions over Eatonville school property sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/the-sweetest-moon-of-the-year-the-full-strawberry-moon-will-rise-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/strawbmoon_1560551767597_7399874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A full "Strawberry Moon" rises behind St Michael's Mount in Marazion near Penzance on June 28, 2018 in Cornwall, England. id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" 