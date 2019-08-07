< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story422732772" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422732772" data-article-version="1.0">Ocala restaurant worker tests positive for Hepatitis A</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-422732772" class="social-share"> worker tests positive for Hepatitis A"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422732772.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422732772_422732218_162097"></div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422732772_422732218_162097";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422732218","video":"592442","title":"Ocala%20restaurant%20worker%20tests%20positive%20for%20Hepatitis%20A","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FOcala_restaurant_worker_tests_positive_f_0_7579449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FOcala_restaurant_worker_tests_positive_for_Hepat_592442_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659827602%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUpvPF_xELuo5kUm8p1-HdHMr5oU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fcounty-by-county%2Focala-restaurant-worker-tests-positive-for-hepatitis-a"}},"createDate":"Aug 07 2019 07:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422732772_422732218_162097",video:"592442",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Ocala_restaurant_worker_tests_positive_f_0_7579449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/07/Ocala_restaurant_worker_tests_positive_for_Hepat_592442_1800.mp4?Expires=1659827602&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=UpvPF_xELuo5kUm8p1-HdHMr5oU",eventLabel:"Ocala%20restaurant%20worker%20tests%20positive%20for%20Hepatitis%20A-422732218",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fcounty-by-county%2Focala-restaurant-worker-tests-positive-for-hepatitis-a"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/county-by-county/ocala-restaurant-worker-tests-positive-for-hepatitis-a">Jessica Albert, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422732772"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:13PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422732772-422726931" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ocala-hepatits-A_1565218890399_7579441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <strong class='dateline'>OCALA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Hepatitis A cases are on the rise across central Florida. One of the most recent cases happened at the Charlie Horse restaurant in Ocala. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Hepatitis A cases are on the rise across central Florida. One of the most recent cases happened at the Charlie Horse restaurant in Ocala.</p> <p>“You see it all over,” Charlie Horse Restaurant and Lounge ower Guy Iannone said. “I’m pretty sure there are a lot of Hepatitis A positive people around you and you don’t even know it.” </p> <p>Hepatitis a is a public health emergency across Florida. Guy Iannone owns the Charlie Horse restaurant in Ocala. One of his workers tested positive for hepatits a </p> <p>“We had no control over this situation,” Innone said. “He came in with Hepatitis A. We knew nothing about it him having it and now we’re suffering the consequences. The state needs to mandate something.” </p> <p>If you’ve eaten at the restaurant between July 24 and August 1st.. The Marion County Health Department recommends you get vaccinated. </p> <p>Hep A is a highly contagious disease that affects the liver, this is the second restaurant in the county to have a case of the disease in the last two months. A worker at the Zaxby's in Ocala also tested positive in June.</p> <p>“We’ve actually seen 111 cases in Marion County just since January 1st this year,” Marion County Health Department Public Information Officer Christy Jergens said. “We’re number six overall in the state for the number of Hepatitis A cases.” </p> <p>More than 2,000 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported across the state. This prompted the surgeon general to declare it a public health emergency across Florida. </p> <p>The best way to keep yourself from getting Hep A is by getting the vaccine. Iannone said that’s something customers and restaurant owners should ask about.</p> <p>“You might want to ask your employees to get a Hep A vaccine,” Iannone said. “They’re free at the health clinic. It would be very smart. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida doubles efforts to hunt invasive pythons</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Standing in front of a hissing, squirming 12-foot-long python Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's doubling resources to remove the invasive species that's destroying the natural food chain in Florida's delicate Everglades.</p><p>The state has been paying select hunters to catch and kill the invasive snakes on state lands since March 2017. It even hosts a popular python hunt for the public every three years in an attempt to control the tens of thousands of pythons that are estimated to be slithering through the Everglades. Scientists say the giant constrictor snakes, which can grow over 20 feet (6 meters) long, have eliminated 99% of the native mammals in the Everglades, decimating food sources for native predators such as panthers and alligators.</p><p>More than 3,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades since 2017, not counting the reptiles removed by the public in python hunts, according to wildlife officials. But those efforts have not been enough, experts said Wednesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lakeland-looks-to-provide-residents-20-internet" title="Lakeland looks to provide residents with $20-per-month internet" data-articleId="422557479" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Internet_could_be_Lakeland_s_next_servic_0_7576653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Internet_could_be_Lakeland_s_next_servic_0_7576653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Internet_could_be_Lakeland_s_next_servic_0_7576653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Internet_could_be_Lakeland_s_next_servic_0_7576653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Internet_could_be_Lakeland_s_next_servic_0_7576653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lakeland may be jumping into the internet provider business. A new 97-page report from a consultant says providing inexpensive internet access to resident could be profitable for the city and the people who live here." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeland looks to provide residents with $20-per-month internet</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lakeland may be jumping into the internet provider business. A new 97-page report from a consultant says providing inexpensive internet access to resident could be profitable for the city and the people who live here.</p><p>“I think we can provide a better product at faster speeds and more reliable service at reduced cost,” commented City Commissioner Justin Troller.</p><p>He says the city would be able to provide basic internet service for as little as $19.99 a month, with high-speed, 1-gigabit service costing $99.99 a month.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/valrico-bank-robbery-attempt" title="Violent criminal suspected in deadly carjacking, bank robbery, after early release from jail" data-articleId="422559553" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Criminal_released_on_appeal_suspected_in_0_7577279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Criminal_released_on_appeal_suspected_in_0_7577279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Criminal_released_on_appeal_suspected_in_0_7577279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Criminal_released_on_appeal_suspected_in_0_7577279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Criminal_released_on_appeal_suspected_in_0_7577279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tuesday morning bank robbery in Valrico ended with a murder, Hillsborough deputies say. After hours of searching, the missing carjacking victim was found dead behind a church." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Violent criminal suspected in deadly carjacking, bank robbery, after early release from jail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tuesday morning bank robbery in Valrico ended with a murder, Hillsborough deputies say. After hours of searching, the missing carjacking victim was found dead behind a church.</p><p>The suspect is a 39-year-old man with a lengthy history of violent crime, who deputies say was released early from jail about a month ago. </p><p>James Hanson was serving a life sentence, but was released on appeal after 16 years. His early release could have cost the life of an innocent man.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/business-helps-kids-whose-mother-was-shot-in-head"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Teshayna Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Business helps kids whose mother was shot in head</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/democratic-hopeful-pete-buttigieg-makes-campaign-stop-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/IMG_0780_1565234124874_7580484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="IMG_0780_1565234124874.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg makes campaign stop in Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/grandson-takes-89-year-old-grandma-to-29-national-parks-after-she-says-shes-never-seen-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n%20THUMB_1565223293551.jpg_7579832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brad Ryan, 38, took his grandmother, who he calls Grandma Joy, to Glacier National Park in Montana. (Photo Courtesy: Brad Ryan)" title="52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n THUMB_1565223293551.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grandson takes 89-year-old grandma to 29 national parks after she says she's never seen mountains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/portland-trail-blazers-guard-anfernee-simons-to-hold-youth-clinics-in-altamonte-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="anfernee-simmons_1565224983491.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons to hold youth clinics in Altamonte Springs</h3> 