Drivers traveling northbound on Florida’s Turnpike and northbound on Interstate 75 will use new exit ramps to access State Road 44 in Sumter County.

Northbound Florida’s Turnpike traffic wishing to access SR 44 will use a new northbound exit ramp, now identified as Exit 307. Northbound I-75 traffic wishing to access SR 44 will also use a new northbound exit ramp, with the same exit number, Exit 329.

This work is part of the current Florida’s Turnpike and I-75 interchange improvements project. Both exits will be approximately half-a-mile south of the current exits to SR 44 (Exit 329).