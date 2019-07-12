< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417851566" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OCALA, Fla. (WOGX FOX 51)</strong> - Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Ocala on Friday.</p> <p>Firefighters responded reports that a Hyundai Sonata and a tow truck collided at the intersection of NE 36th Avenue and NE 14th Street, in Ocala. </p> <p>Inside the Hyundai, firefighters found four individuals -- two adults in need of extrication and two children in the back seat. All four occupants of the Hyundai were transported to the hospital. Firefighters respond to wreck that leave 4 injured

More County by County Stories

Authorities seek to ID suspect in armed robbery
Posted Jul 12 2019 07:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 07:48PM EDT
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. On the morning of June 15, deputies said the Fish and Games Café was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men. Photographs of one of the suspects, as well as their vehicle, were released in hopes that detectives might get any leads. Call Detective Travis O'Cull at 352-369-6805 with any information, or you can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 19-52 in your tip.

1 dead, 2 injured in Summerfield in alleged home invasion
Posted Jul 10 2019 11:41PM EDT
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and two injured in what is being described as a home invasion and shooting. At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence in Summerfield, in reference to a home invasion, where shots were fired. Deputies located one man who was deceased. They believe the deceased was a suspect in the home invasion. Another man, believed to be an accomplice, was injured from a gunshot wounds, as was the homeowner.

Workers' comp case goes to Supreme Court
Posted Jul 09 2019 10:51PM EDT
A Broward County school employee's constitutional challenge to part of Florida's workers' compensation insurance laws has gone to the state Supreme Court. An attorney for Teresita De Jesus Abreu last week asked the Supreme Court to take up the case after the 1st District Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, according to documents posted on the Supreme Court website. The case was filed against the Broward County School Board and Broward's Riverland Elementary School and stems from a shoulder injury Abreu suffered while at work in 2015. Workers' compensation insurance covered surgery to address a partial rotator-cuff tear, according to the appeals court. But Abreu continued to have pain and sought coverage of another shoulder surgery as recommended by an orthopedic physician who had not been authorized under the workers' compensation coverage. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Authorities seek to ID suspect in armed robbery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.</p><p>On the morning of June 15, deputies said the Fish and Games Café was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men. Photographs of one of the suspects, as well as their vehicle, were released in hopes that detectives might get any leads.</p><p>Call Detective Travis O’Cull at 352-369-6805 with any information, or you can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 19-52 in your tip. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gainesville-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-summerfield-in-alleged-home-invasion" title="1 dead, 2 injured in Summerfield in alleged home invasion" data-articleId="417458963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 dead, 2 injured in Summerfield in alleged home invasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Marion County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and two injured in what is being described as a home invasion and shooting.</p><p>At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence in Summerfield, in reference to a home invasion, where shots were fired. </p><p>Deputies located one man who was deceased. They believe the deceased was a suspect in the home invasion. Another man, believed to be an accomplice, was injured from a gunshot wounds, as was the homeowner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/workers-comp-case-goes-to-supreme-court" title="Workers' comp case goes to Supreme Court" data-articleId="417183102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Workers' comp case goes to Supreme Court</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Broward County school employee’s constitutional challenge to part of Florida’s workers’ compensation insurance laws has gone to the state Supreme Court.</p><p>An attorney for Teresita De Jesus Abreu last week asked the Supreme Court to take up the case after the 1st District Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, according to documents posted on the Supreme Court website.</p><p>The case was filed against the Broward County School Board and Broward’s Riverland Elementary School and stems from a shoulder injury Abreu suffered while at work in 2015. Workers’ compensation insurance covered surgery to address a partial rotator-cuff tear, according to the appeals court. Most Recent

Authorities seek to ID suspect in armed robbery

Traffic stop lands suspected drug dealer in jail

Total cost tallied for DeSantis Israel trip

Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center

Economists: Thousands would enroll in expanded Medicaid data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/marion-armed-robbery_1562975097925_7519078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Authorities seek to ID suspect in armed robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/traffic-stop-lands-suspected-drug-dealer-in-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Derick%20McKay-arrest_1562974711402.jpg_7518882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Traffic stop lands suspected drug dealer in jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/total-cost-tallied-for-desantis-israel-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Total cost tallied for DeSantis Israel trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/report-55-migrant-children-separated-from-parents-at-florida-detention-center" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/economists-thousands-would-enroll-in-expanded-medicaid" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/doctor-medical-chart-health_1444075897151_309833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Economists: Thousands would enroll in expanded Medicaid</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 