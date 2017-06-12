Florida man's gun falls on floor, shoots him in right ankle

- A handgun tucked against a Florida man's hip came loose, fell on the floor and discharged, shooting a round into his right ankle.

Officials from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office say 35-year-old Jason Trigger walked into a Dollar General store north of Tampa on Sunday afternoon with a .25-caliber handgun tucked against his right hip.

In a news release, deputies say Trigger left the firearm on the floor after he was shot and limped toward a vehicle in the parking lot with two other people. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where deputies later met him.

After being treated, Trigger was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and carrying a concealed firearm. Jail records didn't list an attorney.