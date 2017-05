- A north Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting another man during a fight between two groups of people.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 51-year-old Benson Kinney was sentenced Tuesday. He was convicted last month of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Kinney shot 27-year-old Ezekial Tuggerson outside an Ocala liquor store in September 2014.

