Florida may spend $1.2 million on reform school memorial

- Florida may spend up to $1.2 million to build two memorials and rebury the bodies of children whose remains were found on the site of a now shuttered reform school.

The state Legislature is already considering a bill to formally apologize for abuse at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys, where nearly 100 boys died between 1900 and 1973. The school was located near Marianna, some 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Tallahassee.

A House panel Thursday voted Thursday to carry out recommendations made last year by a state task force.

The bill authorizes creation of a memorial at the state Capitol and one near Marianna. It also calls for reburying victims of a 1914 fire at the school cemetery in Marianna, and to rebury other remains in Tallahassee.